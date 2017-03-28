9 Things That Make Good People Quit

Few things are as costly and disruptive as good people walking out the door.

It's pretty incredible how often you hear managers complaining about their best employees leaving, and they really do have something to complain about -- few things are as costly and disruptive as good people walking out the door.

Managers tend to blame their turnover problems on everything under the sun, while ignoring the crux of the matter: people don't leave jobs; they leave managers.

The sad thing is that this can easily be avoided. All that's required is a new perspective and some extra effort on the manager's part.

Organizations know how important it is to have motivated, engaged employees, but most fail to hold managers accountable for making it happen.

When they don't, the bottom line suffers.

Research from the University of California found that motivated employees were 31 percent more productive, had 37 percent higher sales and were three times more creative than demotivated employees. They were also 87 percent less likely to quit, according to a Corporate Leadership Council study on over 50,000 people.

Gallup research shows that a mind-boggling 70 percent of an employee's motivation is influenced by his or her manager. So, let's take a look at some of the worst things that managers do that send good people packing.