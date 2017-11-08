6 of Today's Best Student-Run Startups

Start Slideshow

Going to college can be daunting. Students must find a place to live, make friends and learn how to succeed in their classes. It's full of hard work for everyone, but some students work harder than others. In particular, these few undergraduates believe that college isn't just an opportunity to make lifelong friends and gain an education. For these go-getters, college is also a time to launch their first companies. They want to spend their college years solving a big problem and composing a viable solution.

Here are six ingenious startups founded by college students. Each one has its own unique story and successes, even despite big-time competition.