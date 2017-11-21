Listening to These 8 Audiobooks on Success Is a Better Use of Your Long Commute

Commuting is mostly just unpaid work, unless you make an effort to learn something along the way.

November 21, 2017 5 min read

Commutes are getting longer, and in some cities they're up to two hours each way. I have a friend in Los Angeles who does this. He passes the time with audiobooks. Now that's still a lot of time to be stuck in transit, but he doesn't view it that way. He says it allows him plenty of time to feed his personal and professional goals.

I've spent years listening to literature in the car while commuting, but somewhere along the line I switched over to books on business and personal improvement. I mostly gravitated toward amazing people who built their success from scratch and who experienced tremendous hardship. It stands to reason that if you're dealing with hardships like a long commute, it's important to hear motivational words that can help you transcend the difficulties.

Here are eight audiobooks that will help grow your success, both personal and professional, on your next commute: