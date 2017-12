What happened: 2017 was a tumultuous year for Uber. It began with a $20 million payment to the FTC and controversy regarding Kalanick's position advising President Donald Trump on a White House economic council. There were calls to #DeleteUber following the ride hailing service's comportment during protests of the Trump administration's travel ban. Then in February, former engineer Susan Fowler wrote a blog post chronicling the discrimination and sexual harassment she experienced during her year at the company.

Fowler's post led to an investigation led by former attorney general Eric Holder, which in turn resulted in the firing of more than 20 employees and a complete overhaul of the company's cultural values. Meanwhile, Uber was also engaged in a legal battle with Google over self-driving car technology. In June, Kalanick officially resigned, though he remains a member of the board. In August, former Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi took over Uber's top position.

What you can learn: You reap what you sow. A company culture that prioritizes results and rapid growth over the safety and value of employees cannot sustain itself.