Lifestyle > Inspirational Quotes

17 Powerful Quotes to Unlock Change in the New Year

Change starts with just a thought. Check out these quotes from inspiring change makers throughout history.
Lisa-Blue | Getty Images

During this time of year, many of us are thinking about the goals we want to achieve or the habits we want to start or stop. However, change is hard, and it can be a discouraging effort, particularly when we don’t get the results we want. However, the mere act of trying is a massive step forward. After all, change is an ongoing process, not a light switch.

So for all of you out there who want to make change in your lives, here are inspirational quotes about change  from 17 incredible historic figures that will help keep you fired up.

1. Oprah Winfrey

Prince Williams | Getty Images

"Step out of the history that is holding you back. Step into the new story you are willing to create.”

- Oprah Winfrey

2. Sheryl Sandberg

Marla Aufmuth | Getty Images

“It is the hard days, the times that challenge you to your very core, that determine who you are.”

- Sheryl Sandberg

3. Henry Ford

Hulton Archive | Getty Images

“Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.”

- Henry Ford

4. Mother Theresa

Jean-Claude FRANCOLON | Gamma-Rapho | Getty Images

"I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples."

- Mother Teresa

5. Ralph Waldo Emerson

Otto Herschan | Getty Images

“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.”

- Ralph Waldo Emerson

6. Maya Angelou

Larry Morris | Getty Images

"If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude."

- Maya Angelou

7. Albert Einstein

Keystone | Getty Images

“A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.”

- Albert Einstein

8. Golda Meir

Bettmann | Getty Images

“Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.”

- Golda Meir

9. Estée Lauder

Ray Fisher | The LIFE Images Collection | Getty Images

“I didn’t get there by wishing for it or hoping for it, but by working for it.”

- Estée Lauder

10. Dolly Parton

Craig Sjodin | ABC | Getty Images

“If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.”

- Dolly Parton

11. Mark Twain

PhotoQuest | Getty Images

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do, so throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbor, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore, Dream, Discover.”

- Mark Twain

12. Norman Vincent Peale

Bettmann | Getty images

“Change your thoughts and you change your world.”

- Norman Vincent Peale

13. Shonda Rhimes

Jesse Grant | Getty Images

“You can waste your lives drawing lines. Or you can live your life crossing them.”

- Shonda Rhimes

14. Theodore Roosevelt

Hulton Archive | Getty Images

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.”

- Theodore Roosevelt

15. Erica Jong

Ron Galella, Ltd | Getty Images

“If you don’t risk anything, you risk even more.”

- Erica Jong

16. Lucille Ball

Herbert Dorfman | Corbis | Getty Images

“I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done.”

- Lucille Ball

17. Michael Jordan

Johnny Nunez | Getty Images

“I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

- Michael Jordan

