10 Research-Proven Tricks to Seem Smarter Than You Are

It's great to be smart, but intelligence is a hard thing to pin down. In many cases, how smart people think you are is just as important as how smart you actually are.

"I not only use all the brains that I have, but all that I can borrow." –Woodrow Wilson

As it turns out, intelligence only explains about 20 percent of how you do in life; much of the other 80 percent comes down to emotional intelligence (EQ). EQ is such an important skill that 90 percent of top performers in the workplace have high EQs, and people with high EQs make $28,000 more annually than those with low EQs.

The hallmark of emotional intelligence is self-awareness, which involves not just knowing how you are but also how other people perceive you. People with high emotional intelligence are masters of influence -- they're skilled at altering their behavior to make the most of a given situation.

You might not be able to alter your genetics, but there are some proven strategies that can help you appear smarter. Some of these strategies may seem arbitrary, but research shows they make a massive difference. Read the following tips and watch the accompanying video to influence how others perceive you.

