5 Business Podcasts to Start Listening to in 2016

February 1, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Podcast consumption is growing, and at a rapid rate. Americans spend about 2 percent of their daily share of audio consumption listening to podcasts, according to a study by Edison. And this number has likely increased since the study.

Related: 6 Podcasts That Will Make You Richer in 2016

While the percentage may seem small, it actually translates to about 15 minutes each day, or an hour and 45 minutes a week. With global smartphone use surpassing the 2 billion mark this year, listening patterns are expected to change as more and more people subscribe to podcasts.

Of course there are a wide range of consumers who listen to podcasts. Entrepreneurs rank high as a group, since tapping into a variety of perspectives and ideas from experts in different business fields is so easy and convenient. You can listen to podcasts as you sit in traffic, walk your dog, cook dinner or work out. What more could you ask for, especially when you're too busy to spare the time for active radio listening?

Clearly, podcasts are extremely relevant in fast-paced business environments. So which ones can you not afford to miss out on this year? Here are five.