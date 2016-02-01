5 Business Podcasts to Start Listening to in 2016
Podcast consumption is growing, and at a rapid rate. Americans spend about 2 percent of their daily share of audio consumption listening to podcasts, according to a study by Edison. And this number has likely increased since the study.
While the percentage may seem small, it actually translates to about 15 minutes each day, or an hour and 45 minutes a week. With global smartphone use surpassing the 2 billion mark this year, listening patterns are expected to change as more and more people subscribe to podcasts.
Of course there are a wide range of consumers who listen to podcasts. Entrepreneurs rank high as a group, since tapping into a variety of perspectives and ideas from experts in different business fields is so easy and convenient. You can listen to podcasts as you sit in traffic, walk your dog, cook dinner or work out. What more could you ask for, especially when you're too busy to spare the time for active radio listening?
Clearly, podcasts are extremely relevant in fast-paced business environments. So which ones can you not afford to miss out on this year? Here are five.
The Broad Experience
Hosted by Ashley Milne-Tyte, The Broad Experience is ideal if you'd like a deeper understanding of the dynamics of the business environment, in regards to how men and women behave at work. This British public radio reporter and writer has delved into business-related topics for decades now, and typically covers topics like authenticity versus conformity, starting a business and women working for free.
School of Greatness
It's said that the injury-healing period is usually the best time for a professional sports player to engage in some reflection. Former professional football player Lewis Howes did just that, from the comfort of his sister's couch, ultimately building a multimillion dollar business despite his zero experience in the business world.
Howes is now a full-time entrepreneur and a CreativeLive Instructor, using his life lessons to inspire upcoming entrepreneurs.
In his podcast School of Greatness, Lewis discusses a wide range of motivational subjects such as how to improve your self-efficacy, live an ideal life, live with intention and build relationships relevant to your business and self-development.
EntreLeadership
If you're an avid reader of business books, especially those related to building a business and subsequent management practices, you've probably heard of Dave Ramsey. He wrote a book in 2011 and now has a podcast that discusses the dynamics of what he termed as EntreLeadership.
Today, Ramsey reflects on the lessons he highlighted in the book through his podcasts, where he also shares important tricks and tips from business leaders like Simon Sinek, Seth Godin and Mark Cuban. Along the way, he discusses management procedures and practices critical to building and sustaining a successful business empire.
Profit. Power. Pursuit
Businesses are not all about tangible products. Creatives are also an integral part of the business world. And that's exactly where Profit. Power. Pursuit comes in. The podcast showcases business experts like Nir Eyal and Michael Port, entrepreneurs like Srini Rao and Lura Roeder and artists like Julia Kelleher and Sue Bryce, all sharing critical secrets that propelled them to success.
The podcast is entirely optimized for creatives, offering lessons on running a business while uncovering both tactical and strategic components necessary for success in the increasingly-competitive creative market.
StartUp Podcast
Implementing your ideas into a tangible form is arguably the hardest part of business. As a matter of fact, it's the main step that separates actual entrepreneurs from regular thinkers. Your rollout process greatly dictates your business success. That's why a not-so-brilliant business idea with a solid startup strategy has the capacity of surpassing a great business idea with a poor corresponding rollout process.
To join the elite league of champion startups, consider listening to Startup Podcast by yet another CreativeLive Instructor, Alex Blumberg. By following a single startup every season, Blumberg discusses balancing your work life, pitching to potential investors, dreaming big and the art of conducting fundraisers, among other topics.
These podcasts, along with countless others, are the reason why the podcast trend has grown considerably over the last couple of years. The next generation of global business leaders will undoubtedly emerge from the crop of people molded through such training materials, so you should seriously consider making them a priority in your personal development process.
What other helpful and motivational business podcasts do you think should have made it to this list? Share in the comments below:
