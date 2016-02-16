25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire
Being an entrepreneur can be an emotional ride, with ups, downs, joy and disappointment. Sometimes a little piece of advice or wisdom from a brilliant mind can help you motor through even the most difficult of times.
I recently put together a list of 25 powerful quotes that we are turning into vinyl decals for my company's office walls, and I wanted to share them with you -- to print out or share on social media. You could also bookmark this page and come back to it when you need some inspiration and motivation. Here they are:
Choose a job that you like
"Choose a job that you like, and you will never have to work a day in your life." -- Confucius
As long as you're going to be thinking
"As long as you're going to be thinking anyway, think big." -- Donald Trump
Entrepreneurship is living a few years of your life like
"Entrepreneurship is living a few years of your life like most people won't so you can spend the rest of your life like most people can't." -- Student (unidentified) of Warren G. Tracy
A leader is one who knows the way
"A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way." -- John C. Maxwell
Whatever the mind can conceive and believe
"Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve." -- Napoleon Hillgs, do small things in a great way." -- Napoleon Hill
I have not failed
"I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work." -- Thomas Edison
It's fine to celebrate success
"It's fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure." -- Bill Gates
Keep away from people who
"Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great." -- Mark Twain
The function of leadership is
"The function of leadership is to produce more leaders, not more followers." -- Ralph Nader
If you cannot do great things
Genius is 1 percent inspiration
"Genius is 1 percent inspiration, and 99 percent perspiration." -- Thomas Edison
Success is walking from failure
"Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm." -- Winston Churchill
What is not started
"What is not started will never get finished" -- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Formal education will make you a
"Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune." -- Jim Rohn
When you cease to dream
"When you cease to dream, you cease to live." -- Malcolm Forbes
Your most unhappy customers
"Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning." -- Bill Gates
An entrepreneur is someone who
"An entrepreneur is someone who jumps off a cliff and builds a plane on the way down." -- Reid Hoffman
Winners never quit
"Winners never quit, and quitters never win." -- Vince Lombardi
Everyone has ideas
"Everyone has ideas. They may be too busy or lack the confidence or technical ability to carry them out. But I want to carry them out. It is a matter of getting up and doing it." -- James Dyson
Your time is limited
Success is not
"Success is not what you have, but who you are." -- Bo Bennett
The price of success is
"The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand." -- Vince Lombardi
It takes 20 years to build a reputation
"It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently." -- Warren Buffett
Logic will get you from A to B
"Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere." -- Albert Einstein
Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by
"Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover." -- Mark Twain
