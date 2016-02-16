25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

February 16, 2016 4 min read

Being an entrepreneur can be an emotional ride, with ups, downs, joy and disappointment. Sometimes a little piece of advice or wisdom from a brilliant mind can help you motor through even the most difficult of times.

I recently put together a list of 25 powerful quotes that we are turning into vinyl decals for my company's office walls, and I wanted to share them with you -- to print out or share on social media. You could also bookmark this page and come back to it when you need some inspiration and motivation. Here they are: