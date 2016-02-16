Project Grow

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire
Being an entrepreneur can be an emotional ride, with ups, downs, joy and disappointment. Sometimes a little piece of advice or wisdom from a brilliant mind can help you motor through even the most difficult of times.

I recently put together a list of 25 powerful quotes that we are turning into vinyl decals for my company's office walls, and I wanted to share them with you -- to print out or share on social media. You could also bookmark this page and come back to it when you need some inspiration and motivation. Here they are:

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

"Choose a job that you like, and you will never have to work a day in your life." -- Confucius

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

"As long as you're going to be thinking anyway, think big." -- Donald Trump

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

"Entrepreneurship is living a few years of your life like most people won't so you can spend the rest of your life like most people can't." -- Student (unidentified) of Warren G. Tracy

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

 "A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way." -- John C. Maxwell

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

 "Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve." -- Napoleon Hillgs, do small things in a great way." -- Napoleon Hill

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

 "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work." -- Thomas Edison

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

 "It's fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure." -- Bill Gates

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

"Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great." -- Mark Twain

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

"The function of leadership is to produce more leaders, not more followers." -- Ralph Nader

 

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

"If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way." -- Napoleon Hill
25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

 "Genius is 1 percent inspiration, and 99 percent perspiration." -- Thomas Edison

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

"Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm." -- Winston Churchill

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

 "What is not started will never get finished" -- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

"Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune." -- Jim Rohn

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

 "When you cease to dream, you cease to live." -- Malcolm Forbes

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

 "Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning." -- Bill Gates

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

"An entrepreneur is someone who jumps off a cliff and builds a plane on the way down." -- Reid Hoffman

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

 "Winners never quit, and quitters never win." -- Vince Lombardi

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

"Everyone has ideas. They may be too busy or lack the confidence or technical ability to carry them out. But I want to carry them out. It is a matter of getting up and doing it." -- James Dyson

 

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

 "Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life." -- Steve Jobs
25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

"Success is not what you have, but who you are." -- Bo Bennett

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

"The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand." -- Vince Lombardi

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

"It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently." -- Warren Buffett

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

 "Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere." -- Albert Einstein

25 Powerful Quotes Entrepreneurs Can Use to Motivate and Inspire

 "Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover." -- Mark Twain

