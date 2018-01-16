My Queue

10 Job Search Tips to Help You Find Your Best Opportunity in 2018

Job search platform Glassdoor offers strategies to navigate a competitive field.
If you’ve found yourself on the hunt for a new job a few weeks into the new year, you’re far from alone. According to job search platform Glassdoor, 38 percent of U.S. adults are currently planning or actively looking for a new gig. The two central questions that are often at the top of people's minds during this process are: Is this job the right fit and how do I set myself apart from the crowd?

To that end, this week, in partnership with Skillshare, Glassdoor will offer a new online course called How to Get a Job: A Step-by-Step Guide. The company has has come up with a series of strategies to help make the job hunt process as productive and successful as possible. Check out the top 10 tips below.

1. Don’t just focus on the job title.

Glassdoor recommends sorting through postings based on the skills they're seeking from a candidate rather than the job title. You may be limiting yourself by only looking for a specific type of job. It’s actually the skills that you have in your arsenal that you can map onto a role that you hadn’t considered.

2. Distill your search.

You can begin with a job title that is intriguing, but Glassdoor recommends utilizing the suggested jobs or similar jobs feature to broaden the search.

3. What are your non-negotiables?

You don’t want to randomly send out applications with the hope that something sticks. Think about what would really make a position and a company a good fit. Glassdoor recommends exploring whether you would be willing to relocate, the company’s values and if the current employees are actually happy there. If you know someone who has worked there before, don’t be afraid to reach out.

4. Keep detailed records.

Even if a job lead doesn’t pan out, there could be something about the description that resonates with you that could inform something else. Make sure that before the company pulls the listing, copy and paste it into a file of your own. If you get an interview, you can refer back to it. If you don't get that job, read that listing again before sending out your next application.

5. Specificity is key.

Not every job is one size fits all. Make sure that you tailor your cover letter and resume for each position that you apply to. And if you are working from a form letter that you create, be sure to double and triple check that all names -- the hiring manager, the company itself -- are right before you send it. Get another set of eyes on it if you have to.

6. Make your cover letter sing.

Don’t just copy your resume and try to reformat it into a cover letter. Letters are supposed to give more insight and context into who you are and what your experience is. If you’re not sure whether a cover letter is required, Glassdoor advises sending one anyway.

7. Prepare.

Preparation for job interviews is massively important. Arm yourself with information about the work the business does, what your responsibilities would be and background on the people you are interviewing with. Do everything you can to make your most confident self shine through, even if that takes a mock interview.

8. Be engaged.

More than likely, you will be asked if you have any questions for the interviewer at the close of your interview. Use this time wisely. There are always questions you could ask, so have some at the ready in case nerves makes you draw a blank. Glassdoor recommends questions such as, “What are growth opportunities at this company?” or “What is your favorite thing -- and biggest challenge about working here?”

9. Don’t forget your manners.

Always send a thank you note in a prompt fashion. Show that you are enthusiastic about the opportunity, and use it to make your face stick in their heads. Take the opportunity to share why you are excited about the company or ask another question. Keep the conversation going.

10. Weigh your options.

If you are offered the job, take a beat. Ask when you must accept or decline and then take the time to go over the offer and if need be, put your negotiating hat on to make sure that you are being compensated appropriately based on your experience and industry.

