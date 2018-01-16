10 Job Search Tips to Help You Find Your Best Opportunity in 2018

Start Slideshow

If you’ve found yourself on the hunt for a new job a few weeks into the new year, you’re far from alone. According to job search platform Glassdoor, 38 percent of U.S. adults are currently planning or actively looking for a new gig. The two central questions that are often at the top of people's minds during this process are: Is this job the right fit and how do I set myself apart from the crowd?

To that end, this week, in partnership with Skillshare, Glassdoor will offer a new online course called How to Get a Job: A Step-by-Step Guide. The company has has come up with a series of strategies to help make the job hunt process as productive and successful as possible. Check out the top 10 tips below.

