Your First 5 Days as a New Manager

September 25, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

“Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing.” -- Warren Buffett

Whether you've just started your first company or are brand new to management, you probably come to the position ill prepared. Most people taking on a management role for the first time have had little or no training to prepare them. According to the Corporate Executive Board, 60 percent of managers fail in the first 24 months. The Center for Creative Leadership puts the rate even lower, at 50 percent, which is still unacceptable.

Given these alarming rates of failure, how do you ensure your own success?

Be ready to run, not walk, that very first week.