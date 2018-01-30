5 Affordable Restaurant Franchises You Can Start for 5 Figures

If you want to make food but don't have the dough, these food franchises are actually accessible.

Starting a restaurant can be a risky proposition, in large part because of the high price tag associated with finding a physical location, buying equipment and hiring staff. Even restaurants with dollar menus often cost seven figures. (For example, a McDonald's franchise will run anywhere between $1 million and $2.2 million). In fact, of the top 10 restaurants in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, Jersey Mike's Subs is the most affordable with a minimum price tag of $193,000.

Even if you're willing to dive in, get to work and take a chance on a restaurant, that type of price tag can be prohibitive for many potential investors. That's why we've put together a list of successful but accessible franchises that cost five figures, allowing you to achieve your dream without breaking the bank.

