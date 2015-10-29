8 Ways Real Estate Is Your Smartest Investment

October 29, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Inflation is defined as, "a general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money." Your money doesn't go as far -- simple. The $30k you made at your job 10 years ago and lived comfortably with barely gets you by now. You can't control inflation (the Federal Reserve does that) and the government has doubled their debt since 2008. It's now at $18.3 trillion and grows every day.

The government cannot save you or your family, or ensure your financial freedom. Set your mind right about earning money. More cash = more freedom! Money itself won't make you happy, but it will give you the ability to provide a better life for yourself and your loved ones. You must invest with income streams that give you positive cash flow, learn to leverage your debt, learn to handle inflation and take control of your physical assets.

Do you currently have commercial real estate assets in your investment portfolio? Are you scared to have your money in the stock market (like I am) but also fed up with almost no return on investment with your money at the bank? Do you instinctively like the idea of being invested in income producing real estate with results you can see?

Here are eight reasons why investing income producing real estate is an excellent choice for protecting and growing your wealth: