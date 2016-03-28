No Successful Salesperson Is Too Proud to Use Any of These 12 Shameless Tactics

March 28, 2016 6 min read

You’re trying to get ahold of that prospect but he’s not returning your calls or your emails. Maybe you’re reaching out to a cold lead. Or maybe all you want is an update. Is he interested or not? Is he buying or not? Is he moving forward on that quote you sent him, or not? Should you write him off your list so you (and he) don't waste any more time? You’re not selling snake oil. You believe that your product or service will help him. If he’s not interested that’s fine -- all you want is the courtesy of a reply!

I’ve been there. You’ve been there. So, what can you do? After 20+ years of selling I’m going to tell you what: you grow a thick skin and resort to a few shameless sales tactics. These are real-life things that I have done, and still do, shamelessly. Because they work, not all the time but enough of the time. Sure, I may risk going to hell for doing any one of these, but for now I’m still sleeping like a baby.