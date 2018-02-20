Here's What You Should Be Paying Your Team, Based on Where You Are

Recent data looks at the salaries of different roles across the country.

As you grow your business, there are key areas where you are going to look to staff up to keep the gears turning.

Finances, hiring and human resources, customer service, IT and keeping your digital infrastructure safe are all things that you should be thinking about. But in order to retain the best people, you’ll want to be sure that the salaries you are offering are competitive.

HR services firm Randstad recently released its 2018 Salary Guide, and found that nationally, salaries are up an average of 3 percent overall, though depending on where you are in the country, your mileage may vary.

With data provided by the Economic Research Institute (ERI), Randstad broke down what people are earning based on their position and region. Read on to get a sense of what you should be paying your team.