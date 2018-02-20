My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business > Money

Here's What You Should Be Paying Your Team, Based on Where You Are

Recent data looks at the salaries of different roles across the country.
Jack Berman | Getty Images
Staff Writer. Covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

As you grow your business, there are key areas where you are going to look to staff up to keep the gears turning.

Finances, hiring and human resources, customer service, IT and keeping your digital infrastructure safe are all things that you should be thinking about. But in order to retain the best people, you’ll want to be sure that the salaries you are offering are competitive.

Related: 4 Winning Salary Negotiation Strategies

HR services firm Randstad recently released its 2018 Salary Guide, and found that nationally, salaries are up an average of 3 percent overall, though depending on where you are in the country, your mileage may vary.

With data provided by the Economic Research Institute (ERI), Randstad broke down what people are earning based on their position and region. Read on to get a sense of what you should be paying your team.

Here's What You Should Be Paying Your Team, Based on Where You Are

1. Nashville, Tenn.

Nina Dietzel | Getty Images

Chief financial officer:
Small company: $122,529 to $183,001
Mid-size company: $167,107 to $250,423
Large company: $250,688 to $361,722

Customer service rep:
Low: $13.15 an hour
Mid: $14.30 an hour
High: $15.79 an hour

Helpdesk support:
Entry-level: $31,889
Mid-level: $37,204
Senior level: $43,847

Network security:
Entry-level: $73,025
Mid-level: $94,603
Senior level: $117,989

HR manager:
Creative services: $61,002 to $79,568
Ecommerce: $61,002 to $79,568
Software/IT: $62,381 to $86,994
Healthcare: $62,381 to $86,994
Financial Services: $62,381 to $86,994

Here's What You Should Be Paying Your Team, Based on Where You Are

2. Los Angeles

Melpomenem | Getty Images

Chief financial officer:
Small company: $167,109 to $222,598
Mid-size company: $200,498 to $333,897
Large company: $306,344 to $445,197

Customer service rep:
Low: $14.85 an hour
Mid: $16.43 an hour
High: $18.35 an hour

Helpdesk support:
Entry-level: $39,861
Mid-level: $50,491
Senior level: $58,994

Network security:
Entry-level: $106,296 
Mid-level: $127,555
Senior level: $148,814

HR manager:
Creative services: $71,106 to $92,962
Ecommerce: $71,106 to $92,962
Software/T: $79,780 to $102,616
Healthcare: $73,839 to $101,555
Financial services: $79,780 to $102,616


 

Here's What You Should Be Paying Your Team, Based on Where You Are

3. Denver

Richard Cummins | Getty Images

Chief financial officer:
Small company: $139,257 to $256,201
Mid-size company: $206,064 to $306,071
Large company: $289,646 to $417,372

Customer service rep:
Low: $14.64 an hour
Mid: $16.05 an hour
High: $17.79 an hour

Helpdesk support:
Entry-level: $42,518
Mid-level: $55,805
Senior level: $63,778

Network security:
Entry level: $87,720
Mid level: $103,200
Senior level: $134,160

HR manager:
Creative Services: $61,002 to $79,568
Ecommerce: $61,002 to $79,568
Software/IT: $62,381 to $86,994
Healthcare: $62,381 to $86,994
Financial services: $62,381 to $86,994

Here's What You Should Be Paying Your Team, Based on Where You Are

4. Washington, D.C.

WOWstockfootage | Getty Images

Chief financial officer:
Small company: $155,979 to $222,598
Mid-size company: $194,963 to $250,423
Large company: $250,666 to $361,716

Customer service rep:
Low: $15.30 an hour
Mid: $17.12 an hour
High: $19.19 an hour

Helpdesk support:
Entry level: $42,518
Mid-level: $55,805
Senior level: $63,778

Network security:
Entry level: $87,720
Mid level: $103,200
Senior level: $134,160

HR manager:
Creative services: $71,106 to $92,962
Ecommerce: $71,106 to $92,962
Software/IT: $79,780 to $102,616
Healthcare: $73,839 to $101,555
Financial services: $79,780 to $102,616

Here's What You Should Be Paying Your Team, Based on Where You Are

5. Chicago

Bjarte Rettedal | Getty Images

Chief financial officer:
Small company: $156,560 to $215,374
Mid-size company: $183,314 to $305,224
Large company: $278,511 to $552,559

Customer service rep:
Low: $14.88 an hour
Mid: $16.44 an hour
High: $18.31 an hour

Helpdesk support:
Entry level: $34,015
Mid level: $42,518
Senior level: $51,022

Network security:
Entry level: $76,533
Mid level: $108,360
Senior level: $129,681

HR manager:
Creative Services: $71,106 to $92,962
Ecommerce: $71,106 to $92,962
Software/IT: $79,780 to $102,616
Healthcare: $73,839 to $101,555
Financial services: $79,780 to $102,616

Here's What You Should Be Paying Your Team, Based on Where You Are

6. Boston

Peter Vanderwarker | Getty Images

Chief financial officer:
Small company: $155,979 to $222,592
Mid-size company: $167,109 to $278,248
Large company: $250,688 to $400,241

Customer service rep:
Low: $16.23 an hour
Mid: $17.92 an hour
High: $19.91 an hour

Helpdesk support:
Entry level: $39,861
Mid level: $69,092
Senior level: $82,379

Network security:
Entry level: $77,065
Mid level: $116,926
Senior level: $140,842

HR manager:
Creative services: $71,106 to $92,962
Ecommerce: $71,106 to $92,962
Software/IT: $79,780 to $102,616
Healthcare: $73,839 to $101,555
Financial services: $79,780 to $102,616

Here's What You Should Be Paying Your Team, Based on Where You Are

7. St. Louis

Suman Roychoudhury | Getty Images

Chief financial officer:
Small company: $133,666 to $166,947
Mid-size company: $155,979 to $200,115
Large company: $194,986 to $389,539

Customer service rep:
Low: $13.79 an hour
Mid: $15.06 an hour
High: $16.67 an hour

Helpdesk support:
Entry level: $30,960
Mid level: $41,280
Senior level: $55,699

Network security:
Entry level: $69,144
Mid level: $87,720
Senior level: $113,520

HR manager:
Creative services: $61,002 to $79,568
Ecommerce: $61,002 to $79,568
Software/IT: $62,381 to $86,994
Healthcare: $62,381 to $86,994
Financial services: $62,381 to $86,994

Here's What You Should Be Paying Your Team, Based on Where You Are

8. New York City

Next Slide
Predrag Vuckovic | Getty Images

Chief financial officer:
Small company: $200,552 to $278,248
Mid-size company: $239,507 to $389,547
Large company: $334,218 to $473,021

Customer service rep:
Low: $19.97 an hour
Mid: $21.98 an hour
High: $24.20 an hour

Helpdesk support:
Entry level: $38,798
Mid-level: $52,617
Senior level: $70,155

Network security:
Entry level: $120,114
Mid-level: $138,716
Senior level: $156,255

HR manager:
Creative services: $71,106 to $98,425
Ecommerce: $71,106 to $98,425
Software/IT: $81,265 to $103,968
Healthcare: $81,265 to $103,968
Financial services: $81,265 to $103,968

Why Life Insurance Has to Be Part of Your Wealth-Building Plan
Next Article

Why Life Insurance Has to Be Part of Your Wealth-Building Plan

Next Article

More Slideshows

8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Mich...
Inspirational Quotes

8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Mich...

Rose Leadem
3 min read
12 Privacy Mistakes that Can Cost You Your Job in 2018
Privacy Concerns

12 Privacy Mistakes that Can Cost You Your Job in 2018

Glassdoor
9 min read
The 7 Cheapest Franchises on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List
Franchise 500

The 7 Cheapest Franchises on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List

Matthew McCreary
5 min read