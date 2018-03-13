A Guide to Reducing Unneeded Distractions and Time-Sucks so You Can Be More Productive

It may seem like everything is coming at you all at once, but you have more control over the influx than you realize.

Productivity is a combination of sacrifice and discipline. But our smartphones and various other devices make it especially tough to turn off all of the distractions in our lives.

You can turn off notifications, but the fact of the matter is, you probably want alerts for news and texts from loved ones to be available at any time. You just want to stop looking at them. Looking at one important notification can send you down a rabbit hole of mindless social media feed scrolling.

Then there’s the deluge of emails you feel guilty for not reading and responding to quickly, various forms of entertainment available and human nature itself, which tempts us to make irresponsible decisions and skews our priorities.

Read on for some strategies to help you do more of what you truly want and need to do.

