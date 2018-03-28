Take a Look at This Cosmic Coworking Space That Was Inspired By a Hallucinogenic Drug

The Assemblage is designed to bring its community members closer together by reflecting upon the interconnectivity of Earth and the cosmos.

In this series, The Way We Work, Entrepreneur Associate Editor Lydia Belanger examines how people foster productivity, focus, collaboration, creativity and culture in the workplace.

Some exclusive communities tend to be closed off, but The Assemblage, a coworking space located in the NoMad district of Manhattan, is all about the pursuit of universal connection.

“When we say, ‘Let’s create a new vision of humanity and reach the next step in our evolution,’” says Assemblage Chief Creative Officer Magdalena Sartori, “we cannot forget that there’s knowledge out there that we don’t have access to.”

The coworking space, which opened in September 2017, was co-founded by Rodrigo Niño. Seven years ago, Niño was diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma, and he traveled to Peru and had his first ayahuasca experience with an indigenous tribe. During that hallucinogenic experience, Niño came to some new conclusions about nature, humanity and the interconnectivity of all living things.

These themes inspired the concept for The Assemblage, a “community of individuals who believe the world is at the verge of a collective conscious evolution, transitioning from a society defined by individualism and separation into one of interconnectedness.”

Niño is also the CEO of Prodigy, a platform designed for buying commercial real estate via crowdfunding. The Assemblage’s first location was completely crowdfunded, along with two forthcoming Manhattan locations.

Today, the 12-story flexible workspace is home to freelancers and small teams (the largest being a team of 12). Members can rent their own private partitioned (but modular) office spaces, dedicated desks or spend their days working, socializing or taking wellness classes on one of three communal floors (plus the rooftop and mezzanine).

