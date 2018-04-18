13 Superstitions of Extraordinary People

Start Slideshow

In her new book Recipes for Good Luck, author Ellen Weinstein researched the superstitions and rituals of some of the most famous and successful people in modern history. As she writes in the introduction of this fascinating book, Weinstein hopes that learning about the quirks of these athletes, writers, scientists, artists and politicians will "encourage you to embrace the beliefs, rituals and routines that help you face the world with ambition and confidence and inspire you to go on making good luck of your own."

Check out the following excerpts from Recipes for Good Luck by Ellen Weinstein (published by Chronicle Books 2018) and see if you share any superstitions with the rich and powerful.

