7 Billionaire Entrepreneurs Who Started Off Dirt-Poor

There is no limit to what is possible with hard work and vision.

May 14, 2018 8 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Billionaires make up an elite class. There are only about 2,208 billionaires in the world, with America leading the way. Many in this exclusive club had a running start on wealth thanks to affluent families and a first-class education.

But there is a tough and mighty breed of self-made billionaires who stand out from the rest. They are the ones who started at rock bottom and found a way to propel themselves beyond their wildest dreams, all through their wits and sheer force of will.

The stories of how they turned adversity into billions are inspiring and motivating. They show that anything is possible with creative thinking, hard work and maybe a little luck.