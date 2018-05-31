Star Power: These 10 Celebrities Are Putting Their Name Behind Big-Name Brands

From Kevin Hart to Karlie Kloss, check out 10 companies that have some of today's winning personalities leading them.

May 31, 2018 2 min read

Companies, of course, create brands. And people can be brands. And some of the most brilliant brand-companies today are being launched by the smartest brand-people, who understand intuitively how to reach and engage fans.

As part of our 100 Brilliant Company list, we singled out 10 winning personalities and what they’re doing to push boundaries.