Star Power: These 10 Celebrities Are Putting Their Name Behind Big-Name Brands

Image credit: Art Streiber
This story appears in the June 2018 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Companies, of course, create brands. And people can be brands. And some of the most brilliant brand-companies today are being launched by the smartest brand-people, who understand intuitively how to reach and engage fans.

As part of our 100 Brilliant Company list, we singled out 10 winning personalities and what they’re doing to push boundaries.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Image credit: BRYAN R. SMITH | AFP | Getty Images

The pop star is all too familiar with the lack of makeup made for women of color. With Fenty, she promised “beauty for all” -- and delivered. 

Kode with Klossy

Kode with Klossy
Image credit: Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

The girls’ coding school, inspired by model Karlie Kloss’s experience learning code, is expanding nationwide. Each student can connect with Kloss in person or via video chat.

Skinnygirl

Skinnygirl
Image credit: Cindy Ord | Getty Images

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel started with a margarita brand and has deftly wielded her licensing power. Snacks, sweeteners, even denim -- she brilliantly promotes it all. 

GirlBoss Media

GirlBoss Media
Image credit: Rich Fury | Getty Images

NastyGal founder Sophia Amoruso used her own fall to inspire an events series and content site for ambitious women. A recent redesign hints at a move toward a social network.

Shondaland

Shondaland
Image credit: Marla Aufmuth | Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes, the megaproducer who charmingly live-tweets episodes along with her fans, signed a new $25 million per year deal with Netflix, signaling a major expansion. 

Momofuku

Momofuku
Image credit: Katherine Frey | Getty Images

Chef David Chang keeps expanding -- creating the hit Netflix series Ugly Delicious, and launching Majordomo Media and his own podcast.

VaynerMedia

VaynerMedia
Image credit: studioEAST | Getty Images

The digital agency led by Gary Vaynerchuk is betting heavily on voice, developing Google and Alexa voice campaigns and even VoiceCon, a “state of the union on voice.”

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger
Image credit: Stefanie Keenan | Getty Images

After three decades, the designer just keeps innovating, launching Tommy Adaptive, a new line created for people with disabilities

Thrive Global

Thrive Global
Image credit: Paul Morigi | Getty Images

Arianna Huffington’s wellness brand is rapidly expanding, and bringing work-life balance to big clients such as JPMorgan, SAP and Hilton.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart
Image credit: John Lamparski | Getty Images
Kevin Hart has gone from comedian to the man who owns comedy -- consistently dominating the box office with his HeartBeat Productions, which recently signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures, while also staying on the cutting edge of digital media as a cofounder of Laugh Out Loud Network, a joint venture with Lionsgate. Read our full profile here.
