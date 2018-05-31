Star Power: These 10 Celebrities Are Putting Their Name Behind Big-Name Brands
This story appears in the June 2018 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Companies, of course, create brands. And people can be brands. And some of the most brilliant brand-companies today are being launched by the smartest brand-people, who understand intuitively how to reach and engage fans.
Related: 10 Genius Marketing Campaigns That Went Viral
As part of our 100 Brilliant Company list, we singled out 10 winning personalities and what they’re doing to push boundaries.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
The pop star is all too familiar with the lack of makeup made for women of color. With Fenty, she promised “beauty for all” -- and delivered.
Kode with Klossy
The girls’ coding school, inspired by model Karlie Kloss’s experience learning code, is expanding nationwide. Each student can connect with Kloss in person or via video chat.
Skinnygirl
Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel started with a margarita brand and has deftly wielded her licensing power. Snacks, sweeteners, even denim -- she brilliantly promotes it all.
Related: 10 Insanely Clever Ways These Companies Grew Their Business
GirlBoss Media
NastyGal founder Sophia Amoruso used her own fall to inspire an events series and content site for ambitious women. A recent redesign hints at a move toward a social network.
Shondaland
Shonda Rhimes, the megaproducer who charmingly live-tweets episodes along with her fans, signed a new $25 million per year deal with Netflix, signaling a major expansion.
Momofuku
Chef David Chang keeps expanding -- creating the hit Netflix series Ugly Delicious, and launching Majordomo Media and his own podcast.
VaynerMedia
The digital agency led by Gary Vaynerchuk is betting heavily on voice, developing Google and Alexa voice campaigns and even VoiceCon, a “state of the union on voice.”
Related: 10 Product Innovations You Need on Your Radar Right Now
Tommy Hilfiger
After three decades, the designer just keeps innovating, launching Tommy Adaptive, a new line created for people with disabilities
Thrive Global
Arianna Huffington’s wellness brand is rapidly expanding, and bringing work-life balance to big clients such as JPMorgan, SAP and Hilton.