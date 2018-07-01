Inspirational Quotes

9 Princess Diana Quotes to Inspire You to Be a Better Person

The 'People's Princess' used her power and popularity to help others.
9 Princess Diana Quotes to Inspire You to Be a Better Person
Image credit: Julian Parker | Getty Images
Through empathy, compassion and kindness, Princess Diana won the hearts of people around the world. That’s why the Princess of Wales was often recognized as the “People’s Princess.”

However, the British royalty was more than just a princess. Dedicating most of her life’s work to helping others, Diana was a humanitarian, a role model and a loving mother. Highly recognized for her work helping AIDS victims and her involvement to ban landmines, she went above and beyond when it came to raising awareness and helping others.

While the passionate leader’s presence is missed, her legacy continues to live on, and there are many lessons to learn from the caring human being. From kindness to courage and fulfillment, here are nine Princess Diana quotes that will make you a better person.

On leadership

On leadership
Image credit: Entrepreneur

“I don’t go by the rule book… I lead from the heart, not the head.” -- Princess Diana

On empowerment

On empowerment
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“Everyone needs to be valued. Everyone has the potential to give something back.” -- Princess Diana
On kindness

On kindness
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” -- Princess Diana

On being unique

On being unique
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“I like to be a free spirit. Some don’t like that but that’s the way I am.” -- Princess Diana
On courage

On courage
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“Two things stand like stone: Kindness in another’s trouble, courage in your own.” -- Princess Diana
On caring for ourselves

On caring for ourselves
Image credit: Entrepreneur

"Everyone of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves." -- Princess Diana

On fulfillment

On fulfillment
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"People think that at the end of the day a man is the only answer. Actually, a fulfilling job is better for me." -- Princess Diana
On passion

On passion
Image credit: Entrepreneur
“Only do what your heart tells you.” -- Princess Diana
On life

On life
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Life is just a journey." -- Princess Diana
