9 Princess Diana Quotes to Inspire You to Be a Better Person
Through empathy, compassion and kindness, Princess Diana won the hearts of people around the world. That’s why the Princess of Wales was often recognized as the “People’s Princess.”
However, the British royalty was more than just a princess. Dedicating most of her life’s work to helping others, Diana was a humanitarian, a role model and a loving mother. Highly recognized for her work helping AIDS victims and her involvement to ban landmines, she went above and beyond when it came to raising awareness and helping others.
While the passionate leader’s presence is missed, her legacy continues to live on, and there are many lessons to learn from the caring human being. From kindness to courage and fulfillment, here are nine Princess Diana quotes that will make you a better person.
On leadership
“I don’t go by the rule book… I lead from the heart, not the head.” -- Princess Diana
On empowerment
On kindness
Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” -- Princess Diana
On being unique
On courage
On caring for ourselves
"Everyone of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves." -- Princess Diana
