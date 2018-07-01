9 Princess Diana Quotes to Inspire You to Be a Better Person

The 'People's Princess' used her power and popularity to help others.

Through empathy, compassion and kindness, Princess Diana won the hearts of people around the world. That’s why the Princess of Wales was often recognized as the “People’s Princess.”

However, the British royalty was more than just a princess. Dedicating most of her life’s work to helping others, Diana was a humanitarian, a role model and a loving mother. Highly recognized for her work helping AIDS victims and her involvement to ban landmines, she went above and beyond when it came to raising awareness and helping others.

While the passionate leader’s presence is missed, her legacy continues to live on, and there are many lessons to learn from the caring human being. From kindness to courage and fulfillment, here are nine Princess Diana quotes that will make you a better person.