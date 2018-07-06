9 Quotes on Success, Money and Entrepreneurship From Millionaire 'Shark Tank' Investor Kevin O'Leary

Mr. Wonderful's 'tough love' approach to business has helped him make millions. There's a lot to learn from him.

July 6, 2018

You might know him as the tough, truth-telling investor “Mr. Wonderful” on ABC’s Shark Tank, however there’s much more than what you see on screen. Entrepreneur, investor, author and television personality Kevin O’Leary got his major business break when he co-founded SoftKey, a tech company that packaged floppy disks and CDs in the 1980s. After buying The Learning Company, a company that created educational and entertainment games in 1995 and absorbing it into SoftKey, O’Leary sold the company to Mattel for more than $3 billion, making him a multimillionaire.

Since then, O’Leary has gone on to become a world-renowned investor and business magnate, with one of his latest ventures being O’Leary Funds, launched in 2008. Throughout his career, he’s also made a big name for himself in the entertainment world, starring in Canada’s Dragon’s Den, The Lang and O’Leary Exchange and eventually ABC’s Shark Tank.

When it comes to success and entrepreneurship, there’s much to learn from O’Leary. For more, here are nine quotes on money, risk and hard work from Shark Tank’s Mr. Wonderful.