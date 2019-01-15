How the Top 10 Richest People in the World Started Their Amazing Careers

Net worth: $68.1 billion

Company: Chairman and CEO of LVMH

Age: 69

After graduating from college in 1971, Arnault went into the family business. He put his engineering degree to work at his dad’s manufacturing firm, Ferret-Savinel. Five years later, he convinced his dad to liquidate the construction part of the company and use the money to get into the real estate industry and develop vacation accommodations. He changed the company’s name to Ferinel and became the CEO in 1977.