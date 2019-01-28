The 8 Best Dream Cars of 2019 for Entrepreneurs
There are almost as many types of cars as there are types of entrepreneurs, and choosing the correct vehicle for your particular business needs is not an easy decision. Are you rolling with the gang, or riding solo? Are you zipping around a traffic-packed city all day, or clocking in hundreds of highway miles? Are you trying to stay within a tight budget, or is the sky the limit?
We road tested a wide array of vehicles -- from obscenely fast Italian sports cars to obscenely practical hatchbacks -- to help you find the one that best fits your entrepreneurial needs. (Yes, the endeavor was just as fun as it sounds.)
Remember, your car sends a message to the world about who you are and what you value -- so click through the slideshow and find your perfect match.
Electric elegance
The Ride: Jaguar I-Pace
MSRP: From $69,500
Special features: Jaguar’s first electric vehicle delivers a range of 234 miles, all-wheel drive performance, and their nifty Software-Over-theAir (SOTA) system, which allows customers to wirelessly update vehicle systems.
Our test driver says: “Don’t let the sleek lines fool you; the use of space is extremely well thought out, with far more leather-trimmed interior space than you’d expect. Oh, and this thing can move!”
Why it’s great for an entrepreneur: The I-Pace is the complete package. It’s practical, luxurious, green-friendly and packed with the latest tech. Watch your back, Elon…
Pint-sized luxury
The Ride: Mercedes-Benz A-Class
MSRP: From $32,500
Special features: The newest baby Benz has grown-up tech. Its game-changing infotainment system -- MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) -- features a totally new user interface, natural speech recognition, touchscreen capabilities, and artificial intelligence to adapt to your habits over time.
Our test driver says: “Mercedes hits a home run with their all-new ride; the A Class looks great, drives better, and is bursting with technology. It lives up to the brand’s reputation for superior luxury sedans, despite the relatively low cost.”
Why it’s great for an entrepreneur: Not everyone wants an SUV, particularly business owners living and working in busy cities. If you’re looking for a compact sedan with some cache, this is your ride.
Off-road hauler
The Ride: Jeep Gladiator
MSRP: Not yet announced
Special features: Jeep's first pickup in more than 20 years is an off-road beast with best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload. But it’s not all muscle; its Uconnect system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a massive 8.4-inch touchscreen with pinch-and-zoom capability.
Our test driver says: “The Gladiator was one of the biggest reveals at last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, with Jeep faithful lining up to take a close-up look at the new creation. This is flat-out exciting.”
Why it’s great for an entrepreneur: If your business takes you off the beaten path -- literally -- the Gladiator should be well suited to handle it, along with any materials you need to take with you.
Pure fun machine
The Ride: Toyota Supra
MSRP: From $50,920
Special features: This high-performance hatchback left the U.S. market in the late 1990s despite a cult following among gearheads, but Toyota President Akio Toyoda made it his mission to bring it back. The heart of this machine is a turbocharged 335-horsepower inline 6 that gets you from 0 to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat.
Our test driver says: “Unlike Zima and Jnco jeans, the Supra is an artifact from the Clinton era we’re psyched to see make a comeback. Where do we sign up?”
Why it’s great for an entrepreneur: Running a business can be stressful, and we can’t think of a better way to relax -- and open your mind to creative possibilities -- than with a Supra and an open road.
SUV of the future
The Ride: Lincoln Nautilus
MSRP: From $40,340
Special features: Safety comes first with the all-new Nautilus. The midsize luxury vehicle’s suite of driver-assist technologies -- including lane-centering and evasive steering assist -- is designed to enhance driver confidence.
Our test driver says: “Lincoln pitchman Matthew McConaughey is on to something; the Nautilus is one of the most capable SUVs we’ve ever driven, at any price.”
Why it’s great for an entrepreneur: Many of us spend more time than we’d care to admit working while behind the wheel. That’s never a good idea, but the Nautilus does everything currently possible to keep you safe.
Ultimate dream machine
The Ride: Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster
MSRP: From $460,247
Special features: First of all, look at it. Next, check out these numbers: 12 cylinders, 740 horsepower, 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds, and a top speed of 217. Finally, commence drooling.
Our test driver says: “What’s the only thing that would make Lamborghini’s flagship supercar even better? Losing the roof, of course. But don’t worry -- engineering tech ensures the vehicle doesn’t compromise on driving dynamics or passenger comfort.”
Why it’s great for an entrepreneur: We’re not going to pretend this thing is practical, but if you want the ne plus ultra of statement cars, this is it.
Style meets value
The Ride: Buick Regal GS
MSRP: From $39,070
Special features: Buick’s Marketplace app allows drivers to place food and drink orders, make restaurant reservations via Yelp, and pay for fuel -- all from the vehicle’s easy-to-navigate touchscreen.
Our test driver says: “The sub-$40K Regal punches way out of its weight class with a powerful supercharged V6, cutting-edge tech and a sumptuous interior.”
Why it’s great for an entrepreneur: If you’re on a budget but don’t want to compromise on tech, luxury or performance, the Regal GS is a great choice.
Revolutionary motorcycle
The Ride: Harley-Davidson LiveWire
MSRP: From $29,799
Special features: Harley has gone electric, but it hasn’t gone soft. Combining a muscular build with a lightweight body, the LiveWire moves from 0 to 60 mph in a scant 3.5 seconds. So you don't get stranded, its high-voltage battery has an impressive range of 110 miles.
Our test driver says: “The LiveWire’s tech isn’t confined to the powertrain; it has a built-in GPS, LTE connectivity, and a touch-screen display with integrated navigation and music. The complete package?”
Why it’s great for an entrepreneur: When you people to know that you’re environmentally aware and cool as hell, hop on this Harley.