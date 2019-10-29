Side Hustle

These are Must-Haves for the Top 8 Side Hustles

Everyone's got a side gig these days, here's what you need to succeed.
These are Must-Haves for the Top 8 Side Hustles
Image credit: Burst
There are currently 57 million people in the US participating in the gig economy. That’s 36 percent of the workforce! As wages have stagnated across the country while the cost of living has increased, people are finding it more and more necessary to pick up a side hustle to make ends meet. There are many, many side hustles out there but you may not be fully equipped to take all of them on today. If you’re thinking about starting a second gig but need a little boost, these products can help you get on track with some of today’s top side hustles.

Kwikset 909 SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt - $68.98

Image credit: Amazon
If you’re running an Airbnb, it’s not sustainable to have to always meet guests to check them in. With an electronic deadbolt like the Kwikset, they can let themselves in while keeping your place secure.

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam - $199.99

Image credit: Amazon
Uber and Lyft drivers have to protect their investment and themselves. This front/rear dash like hte Vantrue N2 Dash Cam gives you a complete view of the road to give you an insurance policy should an accident occur.

Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone - $119

Image credit: Amazon
Got a lot to say? Maybe try podcasting! This Audio-Technica microphone is the perfect tool to start.

Ateny - Commercial Quality Food Delivery Bag - $34.99

Image credit: Amazon
Everybody’s ordering in these days. One of the easiest ways to pick up a few extra bucks is by becoming a delivery driver. With this Ateny temperature-controlling bag, you might just earn yourself a few tips.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - $349

Image credit: Amazon
Freelance writers need to block out all the noise. The Bose QuietComfort 35’s are the top noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

Rollo Label Printer - $340

Image credit: Amazon
Selling white label products on platforms like Amazon and Shopify is an especially prominent side hustle, made possible by the rise of ecommerce. With the Rollo Label Printer like this, you can streamline shipping operations from home.

Logitech Over-The-Head Wireless Headset H600 - $34.93

Image credit: Amazon
More people than ever are going online to learn. If you’ve got something to teach, you can make good money as an online instructor or tutor. This Logitech Headset will help you connect clearly with students.

Wacom Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet - $79

Image credit: Amazon
Got an artistic bone? Maybe try your hand at graphic design on the side. This simple Wacom Tablet will help you work smarter and faster.

