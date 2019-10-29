These are Must-Haves for the Top 8 Side Hustles

Everyone's got a side gig these days, here's what you need to succeed.

October 29, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are currently 57 million people in the US participating in the gig economy. That’s 36 percent of the workforce! As wages have stagnated across the country while the cost of living has increased, people are finding it more and more necessary to pick up a side hustle to make ends meet. There are many, many side hustles out there but you may not be fully equipped to take all of them on today. If you’re thinking about starting a second gig but need a little boost, these products can help you get on track with some of today’s top side hustles.

Kwikset 909 SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt - $68.98

Image credit: Amazon

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam - $199.99

Image credit: Amazon

Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone - $119

Image credit: Amazon

Ateny - Commercial Quality Food Delivery Bag - $34.99

Image credit: Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - $349

Image credit: Amazon

Rollo Label Printer - $340

Image credit: Amazon

Logitech Over-The-Head Wireless Headset H600 - $34.93

Image credit: Amazon

Wacom Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet - $79