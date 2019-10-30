10 Products That Will Help Make a Good First Impression

A good first impression can help build a lasting business relationship.

October 30, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We hear so much about the importance of first impressions that it’s at risk of becoming clichéd. And yet, there’s truth to clichés. Making a good first impression can be the difference between building a successful business relationship or losing a potential client. The good news? It’s easier than you think to make a positive first impression, and all of these products can help.Good start, right? Of course you’re brushing your teeth every day but this electric toothbrush gives you a higher-powered clean that gets rid of more plaque and promotes healthier gum health so your teeth will always be looking their best.It may sound shallow but a bright, white smile goes a long way with a lot of people. Additionally, if you’re a little self-conscious about your teeth, it can be hard to feel the confidence you need to make a great first impression. These Crest Whitening Strips are your answer.Garments get wrinkled during your day, that’s just a fact of life. This Hilife Handheld Steamer helps you steam out those wrinkles in a jiffy and is small enough to keep in your office.These ANRRI glasses are designed to cut blue light from screens, relieving eye strain and fatigue throughout your day so you can be on your game for any evening meeting.Smell great, feel great. People remember a great scent, and Sauvage is one of the finest.Same sentiment, different fragrance. When you smell amazing, you can feel more confident about leaving a good impression, especially with Gucci Bloom Watches work double-time, ensuring you’re punctual for any meetings while helping you complete a bold, secure look. This Vincero watch checks off all those boxes.Your parents telling you to stand up straight wasn’t just for their amusement. Posture goes a long way towards making a good impression and this corrector can help you gain and maintain great posture Taking notes during meetings is a great way to show somebody you’re prepared, diligent, and care what they have to say. What better way than with the classic Moleskine Notebook

The notebook’s one part but taking notes with a beautiful pen like the Parker shows you didn’t just pull out this notebook for appearances.