10 Accessories to Beat the Winter Chill

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Presented by
Fall is quickly turning into winter and before you know it, the first snow will be here! Whether you’re trying to avoid a massive heating bill this winter or you just want to add a little warmth to your office, these accessories will help you stay cozy until spring.
This Hassle-Free And Safe Space Heater
Image credit:
Amazon
This 1500W / 750W Ceramic Space Heater will quietly warm up practically any space in just minutes. Plus, it has overheating and tip-over protections built-in so it won’t be a safety risk if you forget to turn it off when you leave the room.
The OxGord Windshield Snow Cover helps to remove ice and prevent snow buildup on your windshield, saving you time after a blizzard. Plus, in the summer, it’ll help keep your car cool when exposed to the sun.
Stay Connected With Touchscreen Gloves
Image credit:
Amazon
Don’t take your gloves off to text! These Achiou Winter Knit Gloves are optimized to work with touchscreens while keeping your fingers warm.
This Hydro Flask Keeps Your Drinks Hot
Image credit:
Amazon
Hydro Flask is known for keeping your drinks cold but the Travel Coffee Flask will keep your coffee or hot chocolate hot for up to six hours.
Power outages can be a downer, but they’re much worse when you don’t have any lighting source at all. The ThruNite Archer is a reliable, high-powered flashlight that will come in handy should the lights go out.
This Car Jumping Kit
Image credit:
Amazon
Car batteries are often more likely to die in cold weather. Don’t get caught waiting for roadside assistance in a snowstorm. The NOCO Boost Plus fits easily in your car and gives you a jumpstart when you need it.
More from Entrepreneur
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.