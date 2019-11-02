Innovation Now Presented by

10 Accessories to Beat the Winter Chill

The weather's changing. Are you prepared?
Image credit: Austin Scherbarth
Fall is quickly turning into winter and before you know it, the first snow will be here! Whether you’re trying to avoid a massive heating bill this winter or you just want to add a little warmth to your office, these accessories will help you stay cozy until spring.

This Hassle-Free And Safe Space Heater

This Hassle-Free And Safe Space Heater
Image credit: Amazon
This 1500W / 750W Ceramic Space Heater will quietly warm up practically any space in just minutes. Plus, it has overheating and tip-over protections built-in so it won’t be a safety risk if you forget to turn it off when you leave the room.

A Humidifier To Combat Dry Winter Air

A Humidifier To Combat Dry Winter Air
Image credit: Amazon
The TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier runs almost silently and features a space-saving design that will allow you to put it virtually anywhere.

This Time-Saving Windshield Cover

This Time-Saving Windshield Cover
Image credit: Amazon
The OxGord Windshield Snow Cover helps to remove ice and prevent snow buildup on your windshield, saving you time after a blizzard. Plus, in the summer, it’ll help keep your car cool when exposed to the sun.

Stay Connected With Touchscreen Gloves

Stay Connected With Touchscreen Gloves
Image credit: Amazon
Don’t take your gloves off to text! These Achiou Winter Knit Gloves are optimized to work with touchscreens while keeping your fingers warm.

This Hydro Flask Keeps Your Drinks Hot

This Hydro Flask Keeps Your Drinks Hot
Image credit: Amazon
Hydro Flask is known for keeping your drinks cold but the Travel Coffee Flask will keep your coffee or hot chocolate hot for up to six hours.

An Extremely Cozy Foot Warmer

An Extremely Cozy Foot Warmer
Image credit: Amazon
Draft by your desk? Rest your feet on a Cozy Products TT Toasty Toes Ergonomic Heated Foot Warmer.

These Refillable Hand Warmers

These Refillable Hand Warmers
Image credit: Amazon
Zippo has gone from putting light in your hands to putting warmth in your hands. These refillable warmers use Zippo fuel to keep your hands warm without generating a flame.

This Groovy, Warm Hat

This Groovy, Warm Hat
Image credit: Amazon
Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean you should sacrifice your music. The SoundBot¨ SB210 HD Stereo Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Smart Beanie Headset lets you stream music from your smartphone while keeping your ears covered and warm.

An Emergency Flashlight

An Emergency Flashlight
Image credit: Amazon
Power outages can be a downer, but they’re much worse when you don’t have any lighting source at all. The ThruNite Archer is a reliable, high-powered flashlight that will come in handy should the lights go out.

This Car Jumping Kit

This Car Jumping Kit
Image credit: Amazon
Car batteries are often more likely to die in cold weather. Don’t get caught waiting for roadside assistance in a snowstorm. The NOCO Boost Plus fits easily in your car and gives you a jumpstart when you need it.

