5 Products to Carry You Through Your Daily Commute

If you can't avoid your long commute, why not make the most out of it by being productive?
Image credit: Suzanne Emily O’Connor
Contributor
3 min read
For the most part, everyone starts their day off with the idiomatic phrase of “putting one’s pants on one leg at a time.” However, our respective commute times may drastically differ. Some entrepreneurs are able to take a couple of steps into their living-room-turned-office-space to begin their day, while others might start up their cars or jump onto a train for an 82-minute daily commute

If you can’t avoid your long commute, why not make the most out of it by being productive? Here are some daily commute must-haves to help you save time, stay prepared, and most importantly maintain your mental well-being. 

Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer
Image credit: Amazon

This is pretty self explanatory, but if you are relying on public transportation for your daily commute, you know how many people hold to the same poles, lean against walls, and sit in the same seats. Germs can spread quickly, especially during the flu season. A small pump or spritz of hand sanitizer after your commute will help kill 99.99 percent of germs. 

eBook Reader

eBook Reader
Image credit: Amazon

Of course, there’s an undeniable charm about traditional paperback books, but lugging them around on the subway is too cumbersome. An eBook reader is the perfect replacement during your commute because of the slim form-factor that enables you to hold it with just one hand and can hold up to 1,000 books digitally. 

Noise Cancelling Headphones / Earphones

Noise Cancelling Headphones / Earphones
Image credit: Amazon

One silver lining of commutes is being able to entertain yourself with music or catch up on podcasts. A good pair of noise cancelling headphones or earphones are a must have for those wanting to drown out the ambient noise (including those subway performances you didn’t ask for.) 

Smartphone Holder

Smartphone Holder
Image credit: Amazon

Each year it seems like smartphones are getting larger and larger. What that usually translates into is people fumbling with their phones and ultimately shattering the displays. Thankfully, simple smartphone accessories like the PopSocket allow users to have peace of mind when holding their smartphones with just one hand. 

Hot Drink Flask

Hot Drink Flask
Image credit: Amazon

We all know that one person who can’t function without their first cup of coffee. A hot drink flask is a perfect commute companion to help you stay caffeinated each morning. Most vacuum style flasks are able to keep drinks warm for more than six hours at a time, which means you can enjoy your hot beverage well after your morning commute. 

