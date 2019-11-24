Black Friday Deals Live Right Now on Amazon

Everybody's favorite consumer holiday is here.

November 24, 2019 2 min read

For decades, Americans have celebrated the day after Thanksgiving by going shopping. While people have been going shopping on the day after Thanksgiving far further back than you might think, the name "Black Friday" was first recorded in 1966 by Earl Apfelbaum, a dealer in rare stamps. He claimed that this was the name the Philadelphia Police Department dubbed the day after Thanksgiving Day because it symbolized the start of the Christmas shopping season and, thus, came with massive traffic jams and over-crowded sidewalks from dawn 'til dusk.

For the Philly Police Department, Black Friday was a grim day, thus why they gave it a name previously connotated with stock market catastrophe. Today, ironically, Black Friday has taken on the literal opposite meaning. As the start of the Christmas shopping season, businesses have gotten more creative and aggressive than ever in their promotions and sales, all to the great benefit of consumers. Black Friday has become one of the most important retail and eCommerce days of the year, producing billions of revenue for companies around the world.

For many consumers, Black Friday is truly a holiday. It's an opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done, all while you're still spending time with family after Thanksgiving Day. And, most importantly, it's an incredible time to save.

Instant Pot IP-LUX60V3 LUX60V3 V3 6 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure

Roku Premiere

Fire 7 Tablet

Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera Kit

Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Toshiba 55LF711U20 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Range Extender

SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC UHS-I Card

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128 GB) Factory Unlocked Phone

Kindle Paperwhite

Fitbit Versa 2

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner,

