Black Friday Deals You Can Still Get On Sale

November 29, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Black Friday has impressive staying power as these deals hope to prove. While billions have already been spent and people are exhausted from spending the day shopping, here you are gracefully stepping in late to find the same deals. Now, that's savvy consumerism. Check out the deals.

Wireless headphones will often run you over $100. Wireless headphones with active noise-cancellation built-in may cost double, which these ones normally do. However, you can save almost $200 off for Black Friday.

Get the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $63.19 (Was $259.00) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads

This Sonicare electric brush alternative is less than half the price. With 40,000 brush strokes per minute, this brush will obliterate plaque while remaining kind to sensitive teeth. Plus, it comes with a travel case and replacement brush heads.

Get the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads for $32 (Was $139.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

Got a bunch of old records lying around? Play them with modern enhancements thanks to this beautiful turntable from Altec. Plus, it even connects with devices via Bluetooth, so you can still stream Spotify and other modern music sources.

Get the Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable for $60 (Was $150) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 Digital Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

Martha Stewart's answer to the Instant Pot has a higher capacity, allowing you to prepare food for a larger family. Pressure cook, saute, cook rice, and much more in this remarkably flexible pot.

Get the Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 Digital Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker for $64 (Was $109.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner

This special deal from Genius Pack has taken an even further drop as Black Friday sales have gone on! Built to be a durable, hyper-organized carry-on, this rolling bag will be a great ally on your next trip.

Get the Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner for $124 (Was. $298) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery

This external battery packs enough power to fully recharge a MacBook Pro multiple times without a power outlet. It also recharges via solar power so you will literally never need an outlet when you're out all day.

Get the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery for $37.59 (Was $99.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym

A gym membership may cost you $300 or more every year and it's possible you're not going enough to justify that price tag. The BodyBoss 2.0 allows you to get a full body workout without the commute or fees.

Get the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym for $143.20 (Was $179) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

Pocket projectors allow you to bring movie night everywhere or set up a presentation when you don't have a screen available. They're extremely handy, which is why high-resolution ones like the Prima typically cost a pretty penny. Thank goodness for Black Friday, right?

Get the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector for $299.99 (Was $799)

LG B8 Series 55" OLED 4K HDR Smart TV

Like the previous deal, this one keeps dropping! This 55" smart TV features the absolute pinnacle of television technology with OLED lighting and 4K HDR resolution and it's over half off now.

Get the LG B8 Series 55" OLED 4K HDR Smart TV for

ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Canister Vacuum Station

Nobody enjoys vacuuming, which is why this robot vacuum is such a handy assistant. With the app, you can schedule cleanings, block off regions of your home you don't want the vacuum to go, and much more. It's like having a personal cleaner on hand at all times.

Get ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Canister Vacuum Station for $439.99 (Was $799).