Innovation Now Presented by

Black Friday Deals You Can Still Get On Sale

The savings don't have to end just yet!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Black Friday Deals You Can Still Get On Sale
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Presented by
Black Friday has impressive staying power as these deals hope to prove. While billions have already been spent and people are exhausted from spending the day shopping, here you are gracefully stepping in late to find the same deals. Now, that's savvy consumerism. Check out the deals.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Wireless headphones will often run you over $100. Wireless headphones with active noise-cancellation built-in may cost double, which these ones normally do. However, you can save almost $200 off for Black Friday.

Get the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $63.19 (Was $259.00) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.  

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This Sonicare electric brush alternative is less than half the price. With 40,000 brush strokes per minute, this brush will obliterate plaque while remaining kind to sensitive teeth. Plus, it comes with a travel case and replacement brush heads.

Get the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads for $32 (Was $139.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.  

Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Got a bunch of old records lying around? Play them with modern enhancements thanks to this beautiful turntable from Altec. Plus, it even connects with devices via Bluetooth, so you can still stream Spotify and other modern music sources.

Get the Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable for $60 (Was $150) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.  

Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 Digital Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 Digital Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Martha Stewart's answer to the Instant Pot has a higher capacity, allowing you to prepare food for a larger family. Pressure cook, saute, cook rice, and much more in this remarkably flexible pot.

Get the Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 Digital Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker for $64 (Was $109.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout. 

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This special deal from Genius Pack has taken an even further drop as Black Friday sales have gone on! Built to be a durable, hyper-organized carry-on, this rolling bag will be a great ally on your next trip.

Get the Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner for $124 (Was. $298) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout. 

SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery

SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This external battery packs enough power to fully recharge a MacBook Pro multiple times without a power outlet. It also recharges via solar power so you will literally never need an outlet when you're out all day.

Get the SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery for $37.59 (Was $99.99) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout. 

BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym

BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

A gym membership may cost you $300 or more every year and it's possible you're not going enough to justify that price tag. The BodyBoss 2.0 allows you to get a full body workout without the commute or fees.

Get the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym for $143.20 (Was $179) with promo code "BFSAVE20" at checkout.  

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Pocket projectors allow you to bring movie night everywhere or set up a presentation when you don't have a screen available. They're extremely handy, which is why high-resolution ones like the Prima typically cost a pretty penny. Thank goodness for Black Friday, right?

Get the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector for $299.99 (Was $799) 

 

LG B8 Series 55" OLED 4K HDR Smart TV

LG B8 Series 55" OLED 4K HDR Smart TV
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Like the previous deal, this one keeps dropping! This 55" smart TV features the absolute pinnacle of television technology with OLED lighting and 4K HDR resolution and it's over half off now.

Get the LG B8 Series 55" OLED 4K HDR Smart TV for 

ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Canister Vacuum Station

ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Canister Vacuum Station
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Nobody enjoys vacuuming, which is why this robot vacuum is such a handy assistant. With the app, you can schedule cleanings, block off regions of your home you don't want the vacuum to go, and much more. It's like having a personal cleaner on hand at all times.

Get ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Canister Vacuum Station for $439.99 (Was $799). 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

50 Black Friday Deals on Amazon Right Now

Innovation Now

Check Out This Cheat Sheet for 2019's 50 Best Black Friday Deals on the Web

Black Friday

5 North Face Favorites Included in Backcountry's Massive Black Friday Sale