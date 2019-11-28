5 North Face Favorites Included in Backcountry's Massive Black Friday Sale
Stock up on these classics at Black Friday prices and snag a few as gifts.
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
These days, you don’t have to be on a camping trip to pull off a North Face fleece jacket or vest, and we prefer it that way. North Face’s classic outerwear has been around for over 50 years and is just as comfortable as it is reliable. The best sellers below also make for great gifts for your sister’s husband/brother/teenage nephew that you don’t know how to shop for this holiday season.
Although North Face rarely gets discounted, you can catch the below menswear on sale for Black Friday at Backcountry.com right now.
Half Dome Pullover Hoodie
Image credit: Backcountry
- Men's Half Dome Pullover Hoodie: $37.46 (Was $59.95)
- Women's Half Dome Pullover Hoodie: $37.46 (Was $49.95)
Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
Image credit: Backcountry
- Men's Denali 2 Fleece Jacket: $159.98 (Was $198.95)
- Women's Denali 2 Fleece Jacket: $124.98 (Was $178.95)
Apex Bionic 2 Softshell Jacket
Image credit: Backcountry
- Men's Apex Bionic 2 Softshell Jacket: $111.71 (Was $168.95)
- Women's Apex Bionic 2 Softshell Jacket: $77.96 (Was. $148.95)
Carto Triclimate Hooded Jacket
Image credit: Backcountry
- Men's Carto Triclimate Hooded Jacket: $179.96 (Was $239.95)
- Women's Carto Triclimate Hooded Jacket: $179.96 (Was $239.95)
Campshire Fleece Vest
Image credit: Backcountry
- Men's Campshire Fleece Vest: $69.98 (Was $98.95)
- Women's Campshire Fleece Vest: $54.96 (Was $98.95)
* Prices and supplies may change.