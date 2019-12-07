10 Supplements to Get You Through the Busy Holidays

Navigate the holiday madness with a little help.

December 7, 2019 3 min read

The holidays are never stress-free. Whether it’s frantically trying to check everyone off your gift list last-minute or figuring out sleeping arrangements for everyone staying with you over break, it’s exhausting. And that’s before the whole family actually gets together. Even the happiest family get-togethers can still wear you out since you’re always “on.” There’s no shame in asking for a little help, and these healthy supplements are here to do just that.

Athletic Greens

Athletic Greens beverages pack 75 essential nutrients into a 12g serving, giving you comprehensive health benefits with every sip. They can help you manage stress, increase your energy, and much more.

Athletic Greens: $2.56 per serving

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

They call this the Gold Standard of whey protein powder for a reason! Packing 24g of blended protein and 5g of BCAAs into every serving, this powder complements your workouts by promoting lean, strong muscle growth and can give you the energy boost you need for the day.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder: $0.81 per serving

Pureboost Clean Energy Drink Mix

Coffee is great but it isn’t quite as clean as Pureboost, a healthy, antioxidant energy drink that contains no sugar, no sucralose, and no artificial flavors or preservatives. Each drink offers 4-6 hours of energy with no crash later.

Pureboost Clean Energy Drink Mix: $0.42 per serving

ZonePerfect Protein Bars

ZonePerfect’s Protein Bars are packed with 10-15g of protein to help you feel fuller longer and give you the nutrition you need to power through the annual Scrabble game with grandma. They’re a great source of up to 19 vitamins and minerals, too.

ZonePerfect Protein Bars: $1.13 per serving

Sports Research Premium MCT Oil

Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) are a type of fat that can help your body achieve Ketosis, and this oil is loaded with them. It’s odorless, tasteless, and can be substituted with traditional oils so you can support your Keto diet effortlessly.

Sports Research Premium MCT Oil: $0.30 per serving

Daily Greens Celery Juice

You had trouble eating your celery growing up but you’ll love drinking it as an adult with this tasty, healthy drink. Each juice is packed with instantly absorbable vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, phytonutrients, and everything else you get from raw fruits and veggies.

Daily Greens Celery Juice: $6.61 per serving

ONNIT Alpha Brain

Brain drain is no joke, especially around the holidays. Alpha Brain offers a collection of natural ingredients that can help you focus, improve your mental speed, and better remember names and places — all of which may come in handy in Trivial Pursuit.

ONNIT Alpha Brain: $1.51 per serving

ZonePerfect Keto Shake

The Keto diet is all the rage these days, and ZonePerfect’s Keto Shake will help your body obtain and remain in ketosis, even on the go. With the optimal macro blend, these shakes will help your body to use fat as a primary energy source, thereby burning it faster.

ZonePerfect Keto Shake: $2.49 per serving

Nurish.Me CogniNurish

CogniNurish delivers a blend of key brain vitamins and nutrients to help boost your brain power and memory. It also serves as an immune system booster, which will come in handy when you’re around so much family for the holidays.

Nurish.Me CogniNurish: $0.96 per serving

Nuun Immunity

Give your immune system a much-needed winter boost with Nuun Immunity. Their proprietary botanical blend is loaded with hydration-boosting electrolytes, free-radical fighting antioxidants, and anti-inflammatories.

Nuun Immunity: $0.65 per serving