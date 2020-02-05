These Ingenious Lights Can Make You More Productive

A little light can go a long way.

February 5, 2020 2 min read

It’s no coincidence that you often seek out a well-lit space to work. Light is conducive to productivity. But research has gone beyond the sun to examine how different colors and types of light can affect our mood and energy. The color of your office space can have a significant effect on the work that gets done, but painted walls don’t let you adjust the mood depending on the situation. Light, on the other hand, offers the same benefits of color and can be adjusted.

Research has shown that exposure to blue light during the day improves alertness and performance, while blue-enriched white light stimulates the brain. Meanwhile, colors like yellow inspire a more energetic workspace and greens and blues instill a sense of well-being while improving efficiency.

With modern innovations like the MagicLight Smart Light Bulb, you can easily create the exact work lighting experience you want and adjust it on the fly to suit any situation. This ingenious bulb lets you personalize the light with more than 16 million dimmable RGB colors and a range of tunable white from 2700k to 6500k, creating an environment that is conducive to productivity and efficiency. Each bulb is completely controllable via WiFi smart control and can be set up with many modes, from timer and sunrise to music sync and sunset. MagicLight is even voice-controllable via Google Home Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT, or Siri Shortcut.

Beyond the convenience and customizability, MagicLight can also offer significant savings to your office. Each bulb lasts more than 30,000 hours with normal use while the 7W bulb saves up to 80% more energy than a traditional incandescent bulb. Those savings can add up in a large office space, and when you combine them with the increased productivity created from a well-lit environment, you may see a significant increase in your bottom line.

Give your workspace the light it deserves. MagicLight Smart Light Bulbs are $14.95 each. Save even more on a two-pack for $20.99.