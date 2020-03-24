All the Deep-Cleaning Products You Need Right Now, and Where to Find Them

Consider the five options below, the ultimate devices to have in your cleaning arsenal.

It’s more important than ever to stay on top of your deep cleaning and disinfecting schedule at home, and not just for health reasons. There’s a certain je ne sais quoi about a spotless home that makes us more productive, energetic and focused throughout the workday.

But even if you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and get to work, the real question is, Where to start? Consider the five options below, the ultimate devices to have in your cleaning arsenal. From a powerful vacuum cleaner that traps pet hair with ease to an air purifier that can filter out the bacteria and debris you can’t see, all five of these devices can help make your home cleaner than ever.

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum

This compact vacuum does the heavy-duty work other models can’t, suctioning up dirt, hair, crumbs around the nooks and crannies of your home. Its swivel steering gives you complete control of the cleaner, allowing you to maneuver it around or under furniture. But the feature that really makes the design shine is its Anti Allergen Seal Technology and its HEPA filter, which when combined, traps an estimated 99.9% of allergens inside the vacuum.

While normally priced at $169.99, currently Amazon shoppers can score the Shark Navigator for $149.

BISSEL Steam Shot Deluxe Hard-Surface Cleaner

Steam cleaning isn’t just for your hardwood floors. The same sanitation method can be used to get dust out of your sofas, dissolve hard water deposits in your bathroom, clean grease from the inside of your microwave, freshen up fabrics like old linens that have been sitting in your closet — sky’s the limit. All you need on hand to complete all of these tasks (and then some) is a handheld steam cleaner such as this one. This device delivers hot, pressurized steam that can help get rid of mold, stain, grease and more without the use of chemicals. Considering how versatile the design is, we won’t be surprised if you use it as your go-to cleaning device on a daily basis.

Clean with the BISSEL Steam Shot Deluxe Hard-Surface Cleaner for $39.16 on Amazon.

Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner

The Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner gives homeowners the same level of cleaning they’d expect from a professional service, but for a fraction of the cost. This device gets deep into the fibers of your carpet or rugs, combining carpet-safe detergent, water and its 360-degree brushes to suction up any caked-in dirt or debris. And its heated drying technology helps speed up the drying process at the end. As one Amazon reviewer notes, “This is a great carpet cleaner. Much better design than my previous Hoover and the suction is incredible. The amount of dirt it pulls from your carpet is stunning. Easy to clean and use. Better brush design than older models means they don’t get jammed like other models. Cleans like 50x better than a rug doctor.”

Grab the Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner on Amazon today for $198.

BISSELL PowerFresh Steam Mop

You want the same level of cleaning the aforementioned Power Scrub Deluxe provides, but for your hardwood floors. Meet the BISSELL PowerFresh Steam Mop, a dual hardwood floor cleaner and sanitizer that can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria present without the use of harsh chemicals. All it takes is the power of steam (you can choose from three different levels based on your cleaning needs) to break down built-in grime on your floors. This design makes it an especially great alternative for households who are conscious of using only organic cleaning solutions around their homes. Currently, this simple, yet effective, design has won the backing of over 12,000 Amazon customers, getting an impressive 4.3-star rating in the process.

Get the BISSELL PowerFresh Steam Mop on Amazon today for $89.99.

Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier

We hear a lot about HEPA filters, but what exactly makes them so great? When it comes to trapping harmful airborne particles, these designs (which have met certain levels of efficiency) force air through fine mesh that traps some of the most irritating and harder to trap allergens, such as tobacco smoke and dust mites. Having an air purifier with an HEPA filter (like this popular option from Winix) means you can breathe easy during allergy season and beyond.

Get the Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier on Amazon for $129.85.