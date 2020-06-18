Gifts

HP Has Awesome Gifts for Grads and Dads Right Now

Celebrate your favorite people with top tech gifts from HP.
Image credit: HP

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

June is an eventful time every year, but it's even more so this year with the COVID-19 pandemic turning many events and get-togethers into virtual ones. As a result, many of us are somehow even busier attending graduation ceremonies and parties and Father's Day events remotely from home. After all, it's easier to attend an event when you don't have to leave your couch.

But attendance on a Zoom call is just the bare minimum. Graduation and Father's Day are gift-giving opportunities for the people you're proud of, and HP's Grads and Dads Gift Guide has some of the best deals around for ambitious grads and practical dads. Whether you want to support an aspiring entrepreneur or help dad realize his dreams, HP's collection can help. These are just some of the great deals you can find.

HP Laptop - 17Z

HP Laptop - 17Z

Sale Price: $419.99

This stylishly designed laptop has a long-lasting battery (up to nine hours!) and a powerful AMD processor to keep you connected and productive all day. With ultra-responsive performance and a sleek display that makes working on the go easier than ever, this laptop makes a great gift for any ambitious worker.

HP 27er 27-inch Monitor

HP 27er 27-inch Monitor

Sale Price: $249.99

HP's thinnest LCD display to date has a sleek design that's easy on the eyes and vivid 1920 x 1080 resolution. The edge-to-edge display delivers an expansive entertainment experience and makes working with a connected laptop an absolute breeze.

HP Sprocket Studio

HP Sprocket Studio

Sale Price: $149.99

For the creative grad or dad, Sprocket Studio is like having an in-home photo lab. You can quickly print photos from any device with the HP Sprocket app using Bluetooth, and even customize photos before you print them. From frames to stickers and more, the Sprocket Studio lets you turn ordinary photos into something truly special.

HP ENVY LaptopHP ENVY Laptop

HP ENVY LaptopHP ENVY Laptop

Sale Price: $849.99

The HP ENVY is a laptop for the open-minded. With a massive 17" display and a completely customizable performance, this machine lets you create true-to-life visuals with stunningly accurate colors and work in your most productive way possible. With an Intel® Core™ processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, it'll bring your creative vision to life faster than ever.

HP Pavilion Gaming 32 HDR Monitor

HP Pavilion Gaming 32 HDR Monitor

Sale Price: $439.99

For the gamer dad or grad, this immersive HDR display delivers incredibly smooth, life-like visuals on games, movies, or even while editing photos. Advanced DisplayHDR™ 600 presents high contrast colors and captivating definition while AMD® FreeSync™ technology reduces input lag and removes stuttering.

OMEN Obelisk Desktop PC

OMEN Obelisk Desktop PC

Sale Price: $1,249.99

The ultimate gaming computer, the OMEN Obelisk gives gamers an edge and a completely immersive experience. It's manufactured with the industry's latest components, a customizable design, and micro—ATX compatible upgradability to reach the highest performance heights possible. With NVIDIA® graphics and a powerful processor, gaming speed and precision is unmatched for a fluid, exciting gaming experience.

