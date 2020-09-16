10 Deals for Entrepreneurs Who Love Coffee

September 16, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Turn-N-Seal Food Vacuum Container with 2-in-1 Brew Scoop

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneurs love . Well, a lot of them do, anyway. If you're one of them, then you'll love these deals. We've rounded up some of the coolest deals on the web for coffee lovers. Check them out:

Keep your beans fresh for longer with this specially designed vacuum container. The extremely thin lid creates a string vacuum to prevent air and moisture from getting access to your , keeping beans fresh and delicious. Plus, it comes with a 2-in-1 coffee measuring scoop to get the perfect cup every time.

Get the Turn-N-Seal Food Vacuum Container with 2-in-1 Brew Scoop for $29.99 (39 percent off).

FrankOne™ Cold Brew & Coffee Maker

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Love cold brew? This ingenious cold brew maker can make cold brew in just four minutes and hot in as little as 30 seconds. It utilizes patent-pending VacTec™ coffee brewing technology to vastly accelerate the extraction time with just a click.

Get the FrankOne™ Cold Brew & Coffee Maker for $79 (20 percent off).

Alessi Pulcina 3-Cup Espresso Maker

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Designed by architect Michele de Lucchi, this high-performance espresso maker stops dispensing at the perfect time before achieving the bitter aftertaste. With perfectly designed elements, the Alessi Pulcina is crafted to bring out the full, rich aroma of your . Plus, it just looks great.

Get the Alessi Pulcina 3-Cup Espresso Maker for $49.99 (58 percent off).

Compostable Espresso Pods: 60-Capsule Mix

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Hate tossing out all those espresso pods? These compostable pods will give you extra peace of mind. They're compatible with Nespresso makers.

Get the Compostable Espresso Pods: 60-Capsule Mix for $29.99 (25 percent off).

Gourmia® GCM3600 Single Serve Coffee & Tea Maker

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This simple machine lets you brew your or tea at the push of a button. With detachable filters, you can transition between coffee, tea, and K-cups with minimal effort, and all the components are dishwasher safe for your convenience.

Get the Gourmia® GCM3600 Single Serve Coffee & Tea Maker for $59.99 (50 percent off).

Palmpress Coffee Press

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

One of Wired's 10 Best Portable Makers, this ingenious method gets rid of the pods and filters. This one-cup coffee press utilizes an immersion brewing method to evenly extract coffee grounds for a perfect cup. You can even control the coffee-to-water ratio to find your perfect blend. It's ideal for a quick cup in the office or at home.

Get the Palmpress Coffee Press for $42.

Gourmia® GCG205 14-Oz Automatic 4-Mode Digital Conical Burr Grinder

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Love freshly ground beans? This high-end grinder produces uniform-sized grounds that are perfect for brewing anything from French press to espresso. With simple controls, you can grind the exact amount of grams, ounces, or cups you want.

Get the Gourmia® GCG205 14-Oz Automatic 4-Mode Digital Conical Burr Grinder for $99.99.

BeanPlus Cold Drip Brewer Premium Kit

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

BeanPlus offers a smarter way to get a delicious cold brew in just a few minutes. The patented slow-drip valve lets you adjust the strength of your brew with fewer grounds. Oh and you can be enjoying your in a third of the traditional brewing time, which is nothing to complain about.

Get the BeanPlus Cold Drip Brewer Premium Kit for $99.99 (23 percent off).

Arzum Okka Automatic 120V Turkish Coffee Maker

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

If you love Turkish , you know how hard it is to make Turkish coffee. That's why this Red Dot Design Award winner was invented. Arzum Okka revolutionizes the authentic Turkish coffee brewing method by distilling it down to just the push of a button.

Get the Arzum Okka Automatic 120V Turkish Coffee Maker for $249.99 (10 percent off).

Gourmia® GCM3250 Dual Mode Pourfect Pour-Over Coffee Maker

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Make the perfect pour-over with this coffee maker. You can manually or automatically brew your coffee in the morning for extra convenience. Plus, it packs away nicely whenever you're done, leaving your counter less chaotic.

Get the Gourmia® GCM3250 Dual Mode Pourfect Pour-Over Coffee Maker for $59.99.