15 Ways Franchises Became Stronger in 2020

“As a company that enjoyed robust unit growth for the better part of four years, the complications of COVID-19 intermingled with fast growth strained our relationships with our most valuable partners: our own franchisees. Many were feeling marginalized and undervalued, and many were not confident that our leadership team would find a path forward with new opportunities for revenue and improvements in our current offerings. After receiving tough but passionate feedback from more than 100 franchisees, we embarked on a series of initiatives: listening tours, late-night conference calls, and many, many strategic planning calls. My team and I knew that we had a franchise ownership that possessed a deep well of experience and talent, and we made it a point to leverage their unique gifts — which so many of them had been imploring us to do for months. Through these actions, we are finding our way with much needed improvements across the franchise system in communication, programming, customer retention, and short- and long-term economic viability.” — Justin Nihiser, CEO, Code Ninjas