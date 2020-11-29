19 Self-Care Accessories to Help You Into the New Year

November 29, 2020 6 min read

Felicity 5-in-1 Head Scalp Massager

2020 has been a difficult year for the vast majority of the population. Most of us weren't prepared for it. 2021 should hopefully be brighter, but now's the time to start thinking about the you'll need if it's another tough one-and to treat yourself right to close out the year. Fortunately, you can invest in self-care on a budget at prices right now. Use code CMSAVE20 to score an extra 20 perent off any of these self-care products for a limited time.

Sometimes, you just need a little head massage. This scalp massager has multiple attachments to give you a unique massage experience that will help you relax and unwind at the end of the day. Or during the day!

Get the Felicity 5-in-1 Head Scalp Massager for $20 (Reg. $29) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Shut-Eye Lullaby Music Sleep Mask

Have trouble blocking out distractions while you're trying to fall asleep? This sleep mask can help. Not only does it block out external light, but it also streams music from your phone to help you drift away.

Get the Shut-Eye Lullaby Music Sleep Mask for $28 (Reg. $79) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Yaasa Memory Foam Pillow

Stay cool and comfortable all through the night with this memory foam pillow. The Yaasa pillow has superior airflow and breathability thanks to pin core ventilation. It also perfectly aligns your head, neck, and shoulders.

Get the Yaasa Memory Foam Pillow for $56 (Reg. $79) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Smart Rechargeable Electric Hot Eye Massager

Reduce eye strain and help yourself get to sleep easier with this hot eye massager. This gadget uses intelligent air pressure to dispense an easing massage and has five adjustable modes to find the right massage for you. Most importantly, it operates extremely quietly.

Get the Smart Rechargeable Electric Hot Eye Massager for $64 (Reg. $99) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Moonbow All-Season Weighted Bamboo Blanket with Cover

This soft, double-sided weighted blanket is made for all seasons. Perfectly distributed glass micro-beads are specially designed to encourage the body's natural systems towards restfulness by increasing serotonin and melatonin release. One side is polyester and the other is bamboo fabric, so it stays comfortable regardless of the temperature outside.

Get the Moonbow All-Season Weighted Blanket with Cover for $143.20 (Reg. $199) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Vaya Mattress & Pillow Bundle

Overhaul your sleep setup with this mattress and pillow bundle. The Vaya mattress features 12" of contouring foam that keeps your spine aligned and bounces back fast. The pillows are made of the same delightfully comfortable material.

Get the Vaya Mattress & Pillow Bundle for $600 (Reg. $1,099) with promo code CMSAVE20.

LUFT Cube Portable Filterless Air Purifier

This ingenious portable air purifier earned 2020 CES Innovation and Taiwan Excellence Awards. It uses patented SPP nanotech and a UV LED to destroy toxic gases, molds, bacteria, allergens, and odors. Plus, it's completely filterless and eco-friendly.

Get the LUFT Cube Portable Filterless Air Purifier for $87.20 (Reg. $109) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Tekjoy Shiatsu Kneading Massage Pillow with Extended Velcro Strap

Get a personalized, kneading massage anywhere with this specialized pillow. It combines heat with the full benefit of a Shiatsu massage, helping to alleviate tightness and reduce stress. It has four simple controls that adjust eight kneading heads, heat, three speeds, and directions for 12 different massage modes.

Get the Tekjoy Shiatsu Kneading Massage Pillow with Extended Velcro Strap for $36 (Reg. $69) with promo code CMSAVE20.

BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support

You don't have your mother to nag you about sitting up straight anymore, but you know she was always right. Fortunately, this posture support takes a more active approach, ensuring you always remain in an upright position. Do it for mom.

Get the BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support for $40 (Reg. $59) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Portable Neck Massager with Heating & Remote Control

Customize a neck massage with this remote-controlled device. Whether you're sitting on a plane or just relaxing at home, this neck massager gives you a custom massage to help you relax. Plus, its heating mode can put you at ease.

Get the Portable Neck Massager with Heating & Remote Control for $44 (Reg. $119) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Acu Palm: Airbag Hand Massager

When you spend all day typing at a computer, you're bound to experience some hand pain. The Acu Palm delivers effective heat massage therapy to help your hands relax and recover after a long day. It lasts for three hours on a single charge.

Get the Acu Palm: Airbag Hand Massager for $59.99 (Reg. $84) with promo code CMSAVE20.

AirOsage™ Cordless & Portable Air Leg-Arm Massager

Tough workout? Get back into action sooner with this cordless massager. It combines air compression and hot/cold therapy to relieve pain and speed up recovery.

Get the AirOsage™ Cordless & Portable Air Leg-Arm Massager for $68 (Reg. $99) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Thorex Back Muscle Massager

It may not be safe to go to a masseuse during a pandemic, but you can have a personal massage at home with this massager. This hands-free, easy-to-use device provides relief to your back and the soft tissue around your spine. In just minutes, it can improve your thoracic extension and promote spine alignment.

Get the Thorex Back Muscle Massager for $88 (Reg. $149) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Massage Anti-Fatigue Mat with Built-In Vibrating Foot Massager

When you're working from home all day, you're bound to get tired. This anti-fatigue mat promotes light movement to keep your energy up. Plus, it has a vibrating foot massager to make your feet feel amazing while you work.

Get the Massage Anti-Fatigue Mat with Built-In Vibrating Foot Massager for $96 (Reg. $129) with promo code CMSAVE20.

AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment

Give your legs intense relief at the end of the day with this full leg treatment. The AIR-C + HEAT provides a pulsing, custom massage to your legs to rejuvenate you and help you recover after a long day. It even dispenses heat to help relax soreness away.

Get the AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment for $119.99 (Reg. $149) with promo code CMSAVE20.

BioGrit Massage Gun + 8 Replaceable Massage Heads

Give your body targeted, intense percussion relief with this massage gun. With eight interchangeable heads, you can target specific muscle groups right at the source. The BioGrit also has ten adjustable speed levels for a more custom treatment.

Get the BioGrit Massage Gun + 8 Replaceable Massage Heads for $112 (Reg. $449) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Zenith Plus 3D Zero Gravity Massage Chair

Save more than $4,000 on the ultimate massage chair! This CES awardee has a 3D massage function that provides a deeper, more satisfying massage experience than other chairs. It will adjust the massage to your body height and weight with automatic body analysis, making sure you get the best massage every time you sit down.

Get the Zenith Plus 3D Zero Gravity Massage Chair for $3,199.20 (Reg. $7,995) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Platinum Sonic Toothbrush & USB Sanitizing Case

If you still don't have a sonic toothbrush, now's the time to get one! This Platinum sonic brush blasts plaque away with 40,000 strokes per minute and comes with a USB sanitizing case to ensure it's always clean. With the code, it's just $40.

Get the Platinum Sonic Toothbrush & USB Sanitizing Case for $40 (Reg. $259) with promo code CMSAVE20.

glowup. Personalized Teeth Whitening Kit Voucher

glowup is teeth whitening made accessible to everybody. With this kit, you mold your teeth and get a personalized whitening plan from doctors that will brighten your teeth quickly—no more expensive dental treatments.

Get the glowup. Personalized Teeth Whitening Kit Voucher for $40 (Reg. $60) with promo code CMSAVE20.