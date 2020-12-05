10 Holiday Gifts for the Person Who Has Everything

December 5, 2020 4 min read

Rocketbook Fusion + Mini Smart Reusable Notebooks, FriXion Pens & Microfiber Bundle

Image credit: Rocketbook

Gifting can be hard. It's especially difficult when you're trying to shop for somebody who seems to have everything already. Fortunately, we have some ideas. Below, we've rounded up ten great gift ideas for the person you struggle to shop for.

Rocketbook has revolutionized the notebook. This cleverly designed notebook lets you jot down notes in your handwriting, export them to the cloud, and then wipe the slate clean for re-use. It's the easiest way to ensure your handwritten notes don't get lost and this bundle gives you everything you need to get the most out of your Rocketbook.

Get the Rocketbook Fusion + Mini Smart Reusable Notebooks, FriXion Pens & Microfiber Bundle for $38.25 (Reg. $50) with coupon code: DEC15.

KeySmart™ Rugged Compact Key Holder

Image credit: KeySmart

The most durable key holder ever has earned rave reviews from Gizmodo, BuzzFeed, CNET, Good Morning America, and more. This compact key holder is made with aircraft-grade aluminum and can hold up to 14 keys in a single sleeve. It even comes with an integrated bottle opener!

Get the KeySmart™ Rugged Compact Key Holder for $21.25 (Reg. $34).

Pur Relaxation Shoulder, Neck & Back Massager

Image credit: Pur-Well

Nobody is immune to muscle pain. This massager offers a Shiatsu massage to relax the shoulders, neck, and back, anywhere you want to put it. Plus, the soothing heating function reduces tension, alleviates stress, and more.

Get the Pur Relaxation Shoulder, Neck & Back Massager for $55.25 (Reg. $129) with coupon code: DEC15.

Dissim Inverted Lighter & Case Bundle

Image credit: Dissim

Get a light in any weather. This lighter is designed to be fully weatherproof and works with an inverted design to avoid burning your fingers. Whether you're lighting a campfire or a candle, the Dissim lets you do it safely.

Get the Dissim Inverted Lighter & Case Bundle for $42.50 (Reg. $62) with coupon code: DEC15.

TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant

Image credit: Mobvoi

Fitbits and Apple Watches are all the rage, but they also cost a pretty penny. Hiding in plain sight is the GoogleOS TicWatch. It offers most of the same capabilities as other smartwatches and fitness trackers, with a step counter, GPS, heart rate monitor, and much more. The only difference is the price tag.

Get the TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant for $68 (Reg. $99) with coupon code: DEC15.

The Money Deck

Image credit: Forrest Goods

Want to learn more about finance? This Kickstarter-funded deck makes learning personal finance topics fun and simple for people of all skill levels. It's the ultimate stocking stuffer for anybody who could use a financial education. (Recent graduates perhaps?)

Get The Money Deck for $14.45 (Reg. $20) with coupon code: DEC15.

Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor

Image credit: Desklab Monitor

In these remote working days, everybody could use a little more flexibility. That's exactly what the Desklab offers. This ingenious touchscreen monitor connects with your laptop to provide a secondary screen that's proven even more useful by its touchscreen capabilities.

Get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $186.96 (Reg. $275) with coupon code: DEC15.

Genius Pack Supercharged Carry On

Image credit: Genius Pack

This Kickstarter-funded bag is called Genius Pack for good reason. It's designed with easy-organize category compartments, a secluded laundry compartment, a garment loop, and compression straps inside. On the outside, it features two USB charging ports and a TSA lock to secure your valuables. Perfect for when it's finally safe to travel.

Get the Genius Pack Supercharged Carry On for $183.60 (Reg. $395) with coupon code: DEC15.

SteakMaster Gas Grill

Image credit: SteakMaster

The gift of steak that keeps on giving. The SteakMaster Gas Grill has revolutionized cooking to let anyone make steakhouse-quality steak at home. It has multiple cooking zones and can cook at up to 1,500º to seal the surface of the meat to keep moisture in while cooking it completely.

Get the SteakMaster Gas Grill for $255 (Reg. $399) with coupon code: DEC15.

RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player

Image credit: RokBlok

The RokBlok brings classic vinyl records to life with modern tech features. As the world's smallest record player, the RokBlok actually spins around the top of a stationary vinyl. Either play music straight from the RokBlok's built-in speaker or stream to any Bluetooth speaker. Ring in the holidays with four straight hours of playtime.

Get RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player for $76.38 (Reg. $99) with coupon code: DEC15.