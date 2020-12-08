Holiday Shopping

Take the Stress Out of Gift-Giving With These 10 Unique Ideas

Give something special this year.
Image credit: Nix

4 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Gift-giving is stressful enough without having to worry about going out to shop in person. It's been anything but an ordinary year, so why should you give something ordinary at the holidays? We've rounded up ten unique, special gifts that will make you the star of the holiday season. Plus, they're all on sale. Check them out now.

Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager

Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager
Image credit: Evertone

Give the gift of anytime muscle relief with this high-powered, deep tissue massager. This professional-grade massage gun lets you customize your treatment with three intensity levels. Just use it for 30 seconds on each muscle group to reduce soreness and recover faster.

Get the Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager for $82.45 (Reg. $149) with coupon code: DEC15. 

Lumos Smart LED Helmet

Lumos Smart LED Helmet
Image credit: Lumos

This Kickstarter-funded helmet is so obvious, it should have been invented years ago. Basically, it gives you the same lights a car has, right on your bike helmet. That means headlights, brake lights, turn signals, and more all on the helmet.

Get the Lumos Smart LED Helmet for $153 (Reg. $179.99) with coupon code: DEC15. 

Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner

Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner
Image credit: Kodak

Preserve all of your photos with this simple film scanner from Kodak. It scans color and black and white negatives, as well as 50mm slides, to help you digitally preserve all of your photo albums. You can even connect with a TV to create a slideshow while you scan.

Get the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner for $149.99.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2
Image credit: Nix

For the artist in your life, the Nix Mini Color Sensor helps you identify colors far better than the naked eye. Just place it on any color, and it will match to thousands of brand name colors as well as sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. No wonder it's earned great reviews from Mashable and CNET.

Get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for $71.36 (Reg. $99) with coupon code: DEC15. 

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Image credit: Treblab

Score an awesome deal on these headphones that anyone on your list will love. These Z2's got their name for featuring twice the noise-cancellation, twice the battery life, and twice the competitors' sound. You'll get them for more than half off the price.

Get the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $67.15 (Reg. $259) with coupon code: DEC15. 

RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5

RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5
Image credit: RokBlok

This Shark Tank special offers a new way to enjoy your vinyl collection. Just place the RokBlok on top of a record (on a flat surface), and the smart device will play the record from its integrated Bluetooth speaker. No turntable needed.

Get the RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5 for $76.46 (Reg. $99) with coupon code: DEC15. 

SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle

SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle
Image credit: SparkMaker

You've never given a gift like SparkMarker. This remarkable 3D printer lets you design and print your creations to real life in just a matter of minutes right in your home. It even uses affordable UV LCD resins in various types, so you won't have to break the bank to use it.

Get the SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle for $165.75 (Reg. $320) with coupon code: DEC15. 

Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook

Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook
Image credit: Rocketbook

For the aspiring writer or entrepreneur on your list, this innovative notebook will be a godsend. With the Rocketbook Everlast, you can take notes in your own handwriting and then send them to the cloud for safekeeping. Then, just erase and reuse for an infinitely large notebook.

Get the Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook for $25.50 (Reg. $34) with coupon code: DEC15. 

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick
Image credit: PhiGolf

Hit the links all winter long with this golf simulator! PhiGolf pairs with your smartphone so you can play complete courses on your living room TV. It even comes with a swing stick to help you hone your swing and increase sensitivity.

Get PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $189 (Reg. $249) with coupon code: GOLF10.

Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor

Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor
Image credit: Desklab

Working from home is considerably easier with this ingenious monitor. Connect it with your laptop, and you'll have a second screen anywhere you want to work. Plus, it's touchscreen-capable to make multitasking even easier.

Get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $186.96 (Reg. $279) with coupon code: DEC15. 

