Take the Stress Out of Gift-Giving With These 10 Unique Ideas

December 8, 2020 4 min read

Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager

It's been anything but an ordinary year, so why should you give something ordinary at the holidays? We've rounded up ten unique, special gifts that will make you the star of the holiday season.

Give the gift of anytime muscle relief with this high-powered, deep tissue massager. This professional-grade massage gun lets you customize your treatment with three intensity levels. Just use it for 30 seconds on each muscle group to reduce soreness and recover faster.

Lumos Smart LED Helmet

This Kickstarter-funded helmet is so obvious, it should have been invented years ago. Basically, it gives you the same lights a car has, right on your bike helmet. That means headlights, brake lights, turn signals, and more all on the helmet.

Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner

Preserve all of your photos with this simple film scanner from Kodak. It scans color and black and white negatives, as well as 50mm slides, to help you digitally preserve all of your photo albums. You can even connect with a TV to create a slideshow while you scan.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

For the artist in your life, the Nix Mini Color Sensor helps you identify colors far better than the naked eye. Just place it on any color, and it will match to thousands of brand name colors as well as sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. No wonder it's earned great reviews from Mashable and CNET.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Score an awesome deal on these headphones that anyone on your list will love. These Z2's got their name for featuring twice the noise-cancellation, twice the battery life, and twice the competitors' sound. You'll get them for more than half off the price.

RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5

This Shark Tank special offers a new way to enjoy your vinyl collection. Just place the RokBlok on top of a record (on a flat surface), and the smart device will play the record from its integrated Bluetooth speaker. No turntable needed.

SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle

You've never given a gift like SparkMarker. This remarkable 3D printer lets you design and print your creations to real life in just a matter of minutes right in your home. It even uses affordable UV LCD resins in various types, so you won't have to break the bank to use it.

Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook

For the aspiring writer or entrepreneur on your list, this innovative notebook will be a godsend. With the Rocketbook Everlast, you can take notes in your own handwriting and then send them to the cloud for safekeeping. Then, just erase and reuse for an infinitely large notebook.

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Hit the links all winter long with this golf simulator! PhiGolf pairs with your smartphone so you can play complete courses on your living room TV. It even comes with a swing stick to help you hone your swing and increase sensitivity.

Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor

Working from home is considerably easier with this ingenious monitor. Connect it with your laptop, and you'll have a second screen anywhere you want to work. Plus, it's touchscreen-capable to make multitasking even easier.

