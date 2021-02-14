headphones

10 Headphones and Earbuds That Can Enhance Your Listening Experience, on Sale for Presidents' Day

Whether you listen to music, podcasts, or even audiobooks, these headphones and earbuds can be a great buy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Headphones and Earbuds That Can Enhance Your Listening Experience, on Sale for Presidents' Day
Image credit: Naztech

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
4 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Sometimes, you just have to block out the world and get into the zone. Headphones are a great way to help you do that. Looking for a headphone upgrade? We've rounded up ten of the best headphone and earbud deals available now, all with an extra 15 percent off when you use promo code PREZ2021 for a limited time (some exclusions apply). Check them out.

Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case

Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case
Image credit: Naztech

On a budget? You can't do much better than these affordable earbuds. The Xpods Pro have precision-tuned drivers for richer acoustics, a built-in microphone, and offer up to five hours of playtime on a single charge.

Get the Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $42.50 (Reg. $69) with promo code PREZ2021.

EarFun Free Pro: Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds

EarFun Free Pro: Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds
Image credit: EarFun

With great reviews from iMore and CNET, these earbuds are designed for an active lifestyle. The lightweight buds offer up to 28dB of active noise-cancellation and access to your Siri or Google Assistant. Plus, the binaural low-latency mode boosts signal quality for uninterrupted listening.

Get the EarFun Free Pro: Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds for $51 (Reg. $79) with promo code PREZ2021.

TREBLAB X3 Pro: True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks

TREBLAB X3 Pro: True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks
Image credit: TREBLAB

If you like listening to music during a workout, you can do just that with the TREBLAB X3 Pro. These IPX7 sweatproof headphones offer unparalleled sound quality and a nine-hour battery life. If you need to get on a call, the cVc 8.0 built-in mic makes it easy.

Get the TREBLAB X3 Pro: True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks for $54.40 (Reg. $99) with promo code PREZ2021.

Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones

Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones
Image credit: Decibullz

Hate when earbuds fall out of your ears? Meet the world's first truly customizable wireless earphones. These wireless earphones actually mold to your ears for a perfect fit.

Get Decibullz for $84.15 (Reg. $149) with promo code PREZ2021.

Nokia Power Earbuds

Nokia Power Earbuds
Image credit: Nokia

Nokia's Power Earbuds have earned an Amazon's Choice designation for their high-quality audio and convenience. They give you easy access to your preferred voice assistant and the included charging case provides an extra 150 hours of battery life.

Get the Nokia Power Earbuds for $84.15 (Reg. $149) with promo code PREZ2021.

Aftershokz Xtrainerz Open-Ear MP3 Swimming Headphones

Aftershokz Xtrainerz Open-Ear MP3 Swimming Headphones
Image credit: Aftershokz

Need to blow off some steam in the pool? These headphones were designed for swimmers. They're fully waterproof and submersible and support internal music storage of up to 1,200 songs ready to play at the touch of a button.

Get the Aftershokz Xtrainerz Open-Ear MP3 Swimming Headphones for $123.25 (Reg. $149) with promo code PREZ2021.

Philips Performance Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise-Canceling Headphones

Philips Performance Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise-Canceling Headphones
Image credit: Philips

These Amazon's Choice headphones offer 30 hours of continuous playback for all-day use. With neodymium acoustic drivers, active noise-cancellation, and Google Assistant built-in, they're the perfect headphones for sticking your nose to the grindstone.

Get the Philips Performance Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise-Canceling Headphones for $153 (Reg. $199) with promo code PREZ2021.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
Image credit: Beats by Dre

Get these elite, top-reviewed headphones for nearly half off! With active noise-cancellation (and an optional transparency mode), you can enjoy quality audio streamed from your phone on Class 1 Bluetooth®. It even supports wireless audio sharing so you can listen or watch with another set of Beats headphones or AirPods.

Get the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $159.99 (Reg. $299), a savings of 46%.

Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Image credit: Human Headphones

These innovative headphones have a truly human, convenient design. They offer three configurations: over-ear, earbuds, and a portable Bluetooth speaker all in one. With touch controls, voice control, and even translation services, they're made to make your life easier.

Get the Human Headphones for $228.65 (Reg. $269) with promo code PREZ2021.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Image credit: TREBLAB

These over-ear headphones are called "Z2" because they claim to offer twice the sound, twice the battery, and twice the noise-cancellation of competitors. Wear them when you're deep into a project, or a workout, and they'll get you through.

Get the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $67.15 (Reg. $259) with promo code PREZ2021.

Prices subject to change.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

headphones

10 Noise-Cancelling Headphones on Sale for the New Year

headphones

These Hybrid Headphones Convert Between Wireless Headphones and Bluetooth Speakers

headphones

These $55 Wireless Earbuds Play Longer Than AirPods