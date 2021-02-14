10 Headphones and Earbuds That Can Enhance Your Listening Experience, on Sale for Presidents' Day

February 14, 2021 4 min read

Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case

Image credit: Naztech

Sometimes, you just have to block out the world and get into the zone . are a great way to help you do that. Looking for a headphone upgrade? We've rounded up ten of the best headphone and earbud deals available now, all with an extra 15 percent off when you use promo codefor a limited time (some exclusions apply). Check them out.

On a budget? You can't do much better than these affordable . The Xpods Pro have precision-tuned drivers for richer acoustics, a built-in microphone, and offer up to five hours of playtime on a single charge.

Get the Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $42.50 (Reg. $69) with promo code PREZ2021.

EarFun Free Pro: Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds

Image credit: EarFun

With great reviews from iMore and CNET, these are designed for an active lifestyle. The lightweight buds offer up to 28dB of active noise-cancellation and access to your Siri or Google Assistant. Plus, the binaural low-latency mode boosts signal quality for uninterrupted listening.

Get the EarFun Free Pro: Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds for $51 (Reg. $79) with promo code PREZ2021.

TREBLAB X3 Pro: True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks

Image credit: TREBLAB

If you like listening to music during a workout, you can do just that with the TREBLAB X3 Pro. These IPX7 sweatproof offer unparalleled sound quality and a nine-hour battery life. If you need to get on a call, the cVc 8.0 built-in mic makes it easy.

Get the TREBLAB X3 Pro: True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks for $54.40 (Reg. $99) with promo code PREZ2021.

Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones

Image credit: Decibullz

Hate when fall out of your ears? Meet the world's first truly customizable wireless earphones. These wireless earphones actually mold to your ears for a perfect fit.

Get Decibullz for $84.15 (Reg. $149) with promo code PREZ2021.

Nokia Power Earbuds

Image credit: Nokia

Nokia's Power have earned an Amazon's Choice designation for their high-quality and convenience. They give you easy access to your preferred voice assistant and the included charging case provides an extra 150 hours of battery life.

Get the Nokia Power Earbuds for $84.15 (Reg. $149) with promo code PREZ2021.

Aftershokz Xtrainerz Open-Ear MP3 Swimming Headphones

Image credit: Aftershokz

Need to blow off some steam in the pool? These were designed for swimmers. They're fully waterproof and submersible and support internal music storage of up to 1,200 songs ready to play at the touch of a button.

Get the Aftershokz Xtrainerz Open-Ear MP3 Swimming Headphones for $123.25 (Reg. $149) with promo code PREZ2021.

Philips Performance Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise-Canceling Headphones

Image credit: Philips

These Amazon's Choice offer 30 hours of continuous playback for all-day use. With neodymium acoustic drivers, active noise-cancellation, and Google Assistant built-in, they're the perfect headphones for sticking your nose to the grindstone.

Get the Philips Performance Wireless Bluetooth Active Noise-Canceling Headphones for $153 (Reg. $199) with promo code PREZ2021.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones

Image credit: Beats by Dre

Get these elite, top-reviewed for nearly half off! With active noise-cancellation (and an optional transparency mode), you can enjoy quality streamed from your phone on Class 1 Bluetooth®. It even supports wireless audio sharing so you can listen or watch with another set of Beats headphones or AirPods.

Get the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $159.99 (Reg. $299), a savings of 46%.

Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Image credit: Human Headphones

These innovative have a truly human, convenient design. They offer three configurations: over-ear, , and a portable Bluetooth speaker all in one. With touch controls, voice control, and even translation services, they're made to make your life easier.

Get the Human Headphones for $228.65 (Reg. $269) with promo code PREZ2021.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Image credit: TREBLAB

These over-ear are called "Z2" because they claim to offer twice the sound, twice the battery, and twice the noise-cancellation of competitors. Wear them when you're deep into a project, or a workout, and they'll get you through.

Get the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $67.15 (Reg. $259) with promo code PREZ2021.

