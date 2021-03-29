15 Side Hustles You Can Start Right Now -- Little-to-No Money or Special Skills Required

Exclusive data from Handy shows which side hustles on its platform are the most popular, most lucrative and fastest-growing.

March 29, 2021 3 min read

If you're one of the thousands of people who turned to a to make ends meet in 2020, chances are you're still looking for the easiest, most efficient ways to make some extra money in 2021.

You might be an expert Ikea-furniture-assembler, seasoned at helping your friends move or just good at household tasks, and platforms like Handy are an easy way to test out a side hustle without making a big initial investment.

HomeAdvisor data shows 86% of homeowners say they are spending more time at home due to the pandemic, and that spending on home improvement is up $745 year-over-year. Handy reports that 71% of the "Pros" on its platform believe there's a shortage of skilled tradespeople, meaning there's plenty of work for everyone who wants to get into the industry. The cost to enter the home services industry, particularly in non-licensed fields, is low, and you can hit the ground running as soon as you're approved to join the platform.

Need ideas of jobs to get started? Handy provided Entrepreneur with exclusive data on which jobs on its platform are most popular, most lucrative and fastest-growing right now. If you have experience in any of these areas, adding a side hustle on Handy could be a quick way to get new customers and earn more money.