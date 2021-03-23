10 Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Alternatives to Help You Save Your Hard-Earned Money
MPOW X4.0 Over-Ear Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones
You'll be hard-pressed to find a better pair of noise-cancelling headphones for less than $50. With up to 20 hours of playtime, you can enjoy awesome audio, access your phone's voice assistant, and take calls with ease.
Get the MPOW X4.0 Over-Ear Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $39.99 (Reg. $59), a savings of 33 percent.
EarFun Free Pro: Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds
These budget-friendly earbuds don't slouch on features. With up to 28dB of noise-cancellation, you can zone the world out while you work, exercise, or travel. Meanwhile, Bluetooth 5.2 ensures you never drop a connection.
Get the EarFun Free Pro for $49.99 (Reg. $79) with promo code EARFUN10.
Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case
These precision-tuned earbuds look just like AirPods Pro, but they're a fraction of the cost. With customizable ear tips, they'll form a noise-isolating seal and rich acoustics. Plus, two microphones with enhanced voice capture tech make them great for taking calls.
Get the Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $49.99 (Reg. $69) with promo code XPOD20.
HUM 1000 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
Built for an active lifestyle, these over-ear headphones feature 97.5 percent ambient noise reduction. Plus, the Soft-Tech cushions stay on your head comfortably for hours so you can block out distractions and focus on your work. It even comes with an aux cord, in case you forget to charge up.
Get the HUM 1000 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $89.99 (Reg. $99), a savings of 10 percent.
TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones
These Amazon's Choice headphones feature a sony digital noise-cancellation chip. That chip offers three noise-cancellation modes to complement the environment you're in, so you can totally block out noise, or you can adjust it so you can still have a conversation. Plus, the cVc 8.0 noise-cancelling microphone makes having conversations easier.
Get the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $89.99 (Reg. $107), a savings of 16 percent.
Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Tune into your music and tune out the outside world. These headphones combine 40mm custom-tuned drivers with patented NoiseHush Active Noise-Cancelling technology for outstanding, distraction-free listening. Plus, they offer up to 30 hours of ANC playtime.
Get the Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $94.99 (Reg. $129), a savings of 26 percent.
Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones
Sick of earbuds that don't quite fit in your ears? It's extremely annoying when you're out on a run and an earbud pops out. These ingenious moldable earphones actually mold to your ears for a perfectly snug fit every time, without sacrificing sound.
Get the Decibullz for $98.99 (Reg. $149), a savings of 33 percent.
PaMu Quiet Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds
These Indiegogo-funded earbuds are made from elite titanium to produce incredible sound no matter where you are. With a 10mm driver and dual QCC5124 and ams3460 chips, they offer elite noise-cancellation while reproducing excellent sound. No wonder they're preferred by NBA stars like Domantas Sabonis and Brook Lopez.
Get the PaMu Quiet Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 (reg. $119), a savings of 15 percent.
Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Some of the most innovative headphones on the market, these headphones feature a three-in-one design allowing you to use them as over-ear headphones, earbuds, and a Bluetooth speaker. With a rich sound platform, you'll enjoy extraordinary sound in some extraordinarily flexible headphones.
Get the Human Headphones for $229 (Reg. $269) with promo code LISTEN40.
