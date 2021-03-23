10 Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Alternatives to Help You Save Your Hard-Earned Money

March 23, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

MPOW X4.0 Over-Ear Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Image credit: Mpow

Apple has continued to push the market, first with the release of the wireless AirPods, then AirPods Pro, and now with the release of the over-ear AirPods Max. While Apple are objectively excellent, their price tags aren't quite as exciting. If you're in the market for a new set of headphones but were turned off by the high-end price tags, we've rounded up some more budget-friendly alternatives just for you.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better pair of noise-cancelling for less than $50. With up to 20 hours of playtime, you can enjoy awesome , access your phone's voice assistant, and take calls with ease.

Get the MPOW X4.0 Over-Ear Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $39.99 (Reg. $59), a savings of 33 percent.

EarFun Free Pro: Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds

Image credit: EarFun

These budget-friendly earbuds don't slouch on features. With up to 28dB of noise-cancellation, you can zone the world out while you work, exercise, or travel. Meanwhile, Bluetooth 5.2 ensures you never drop a connection.

Get the EarFun Free Pro for $49.99 (Reg. $79) with promo code EARFUN10.

Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case

Image credit: Naztech

These precision-tuned earbuds look just like AirPods Pro, but they're a fraction of the cost. With customizable ear tips, they'll form a noise-isolating seal and rich acoustics. Plus, two microphones with enhanced voice capture tech make them great for taking calls.

Get the Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $49.99 (Reg. $69) with promo code XPOD20.

HUM 1000 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Image credit: Wicked Audio

Built for an active lifestyle, these over-ear feature 97.5 percent ambient noise reduction. Plus, the Soft-Tech cushions stay on your head comfortably for hours so you can block out distractions and focus on your work. It even comes with an aux cord, in case you forget to charge up.

Get the HUM 1000 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $89.99 (Reg. $99), a savings of 10 percent.

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Image credit: TaoTronics

These Amazon's Choice feature a sony digital noise-cancellation chip. That chip offers three noise-cancellation modes to complement the environment you're in, so you can totally block out noise, or you can adjust it so you can still have a conversation. Plus, the cVc 8.0 noise-cancelling microphone makes having conversations easier.

Get the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $89.99 (Reg. $107), a savings of 16 percent.

Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Image credit: Naztech

Tune into your and tune out the outside world. These combine 40mm custom-tuned drivers with patented NoiseHush Active Noise-Cancelling for outstanding, distraction-free listening. Plus, they offer up to 30 hours of ANC playtime.

Get the Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $94.99 (Reg. $129), a savings of 26 percent.

Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones

Image credit: Decibullz

Sick of earbuds that don't quite fit in your ears? It's extremely annoying when you're out on a run and an earbud pops out. These ingenious moldable earphones actually mold to your ears for a perfectly snug fit every time, without sacrificing sound.

Get the Decibullz for $98.99 (Reg. $149), a savings of 33 percent.

PaMu Quiet Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds

Image credit: Padmate

These Indiegogo-funded earbuds are made from elite titanium to produce incredible sound no matter where you are. With a 10mm driver and dual QCC5124 and ams3460 chips, they offer elite noise-cancellation while reproducing excellent sound. No wonder they're preferred by NBA stars like Domantas Sabonis and Brook Lopez.

Get the PaMu Quiet Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 (reg. $119), a savings of 15 percent.

Human Headphones: Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Image credit: Human Headphones

Some of the most innovative on the market, these headphones feature a three-in-one design allowing you to use them as over-ear headphones, earbuds, and a Bluetooth speaker. With a rich sound platform, you'll enjoy extraordinary sound in some extraordinarily flexible headphones.

Get the Human Headphones for $229 (Reg. $269) with promo code LISTEN40.

Prices subject to change.