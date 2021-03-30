5 Brand-New Food Franchises That Started Franchising in 2020

Interested in starting a franchise but unwilling to drop seven figures on a McDonald's? Consider these lesser-known franchises.

March 30, 2021 4 min read

Entrepreneur has been ranking the top 500 franchises in America through six different decades now, and typically, our top-ranked franchises are household names like Taco Bell, Dunkin’ or McDonald’s. But there are drawbacks with investing in the most popular franchises in the U.S., which is that you’re going to have plenty of competition. The northeast seems to boast a Dunkin’ on every street corner, and nearly every city in America already has a McDonald’s.

If you invest in one of the franchises on this list, you might be the only one with your specific offerings for several states around. So, if you’re looking for a new venture, these five brand-new franchises might just provide you a perfect opportunity.