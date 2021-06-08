The Best Standing Desk Converters for Every Workstation

June 8, 2021 5 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Because “sitting is the new smoking,” as many experts have claimed over the years (some have even argued it’s worse), you’ve probably heard about a recent phenomenon called . These are desks you can elevate and decline depending on how much energy you have to spare at a given time. And if you’ve shopped around for one yourself, you’ve probably also realized how expensive they can be.

Enter standing desk converters, the best of which bring all the luxuries of a standing desk to the regular sitting desk you already own. Using specialized lifting mechanisms, some are electronic while others are analog. Like standing desks, most of them can also be used while seated, so that you don’t have to remove your standing desk converter every time you want to sit, nor will you have to put it back when you’re once again ready to stand upright.

The best standing desk converters are designed to support a variety of workstation setups. No matter how cramped or desolate your desk, you will find respite from the aches and pains of sitting in one of these top picks.

Best Overall: Varidesk Pro Plus ($295)

Best for Laptops: TaoTronics Standing Desk Converter ($81)

Best for Desktops: Ergo Desktop Kangaroo Pro Junior ($399)

Best for Shorter People: Ergotron WorkFit-S ($565)

Best for Taller People: FlexiSpot M3B ($240)

Best for 3 Monitors: Roleco R DADRB-46 ($240)

Best Value Converter: ReadyDesk 2 ($155)

Best Overall: Varidesk Pro Plus ($295)

Image credit: Varidesk

Not only is the Varidesk Pro Plus the best standing desk converter, but it’s also the best sit-stand desk converter since you can use it in either position. Complete with two independent tiers, it can hold a laptop or monitor as well as a notepad on top and a keyboard, mouse, and beverage down bottom. A rowing-lift raising system makes it easy to move up and down without breaking your back in the process.

Best for Laptops: TaoTronics Standing Desk Converter ($81)

Image credit: TaoTronics

Save money and space with the TaoTronics Standing Desk Converter. Unlike full-throated desktop models, this standing desk converter sports a single tier, which you can use to place your laptop and one or two accessories. Five height levels ranging from 3 to 15 inches give you the flexibility to work while sitting or standing, and a gas spring lever system makes it fast and easy to switch between the two.

Best for Desktops: Ergo Desktop Kangaroo Pro Junior ($399)

Image credit: Ergo Desktop

Mount your monitor on the Ergo Desktop Kangaroo Pro Junior. Though it isn’t fit for laptops, this single-tier standing desk converter can hold your external display on a VESA mount, running cables from your desktop PC to the ports behind the screen. Since it doesn’t take up a whole lot of space at 2 by 2 feet, placing it next to your desktop shouldn’t be a problem for most people. What’s more, the surface and monitor stands can be adjusted individually as well.

Best for Shorter People: Ergotron WorkFit-S ($565)

Image credit: Egotron

One of the few standing desk converters that actually allows you to lower your keyboard below your current desk, the Ergotron WorkFit-S is a unique value proposition for shorter people. 23 inches of vertical maneuverability will raise your setup to new heights but not to the point of excess. In addition to its two storage tiers, it has a monitor mount, freeing up space for your keyboard, mouse, notepad, coffee, and just about anything else you need to get the job done.

Best for Taller People: FlexiSpot M3B ($240)

Image credit: FlexiSpot

There are a few different FlexiSpot models, but the FlexiSpot M7 in particular caters nicely to tall people since the standing desk converter itself is one of the tallest on the market, with the ability to rise 20 inches into the air. Two tiers ensure you have plenty of space for both a laptop or keyboard/mouse and a proper monitor. Find it in five different width variants — from 28 to 42 inches depending on how many things you want on top of it.

Best for 3 Monitors: Roleco R DADRB-46 ($240)

Image credit: Roleco

Sometimes one monitor isn’t enough. In other cases, neither is two. If that rings a bell, you might want to check out the Roleco R DADRB-46, an exceptional standing desk converter that spans almost 46 inches in width and more than 23 inches in depth. That’s big enough to accommodate three medium-sized monitors or two large ones, according to Roleco. A second tier below the monitor stand provides a home for your mouse and keyboard to reside.

Best Value Converter: ReadyDesk 2 ($155)

Image credit: ReadyDesk 2

While it’s not the most affordable standing desk converter you’ll find, the ReadyDesk 2 is the best value considering its price point. Whether you want one or two monitors propped up in front of you, this practical accessory won’t disappoint. As it’s made from high-quality, all-American birch wood, it’s eco-friendly too, giving you the peace of mind to work studiously with a clear conscience. It’s not the easiest to adjust, but it can support up to 75 pounds.