10 Side Hustles to Fund Your Summer Adventures

Image credit: Christine Roy/Unsplash

The world is opening back up again, and chances are, you're ready to take advantage of this summer by traveling the world. But if money has gotten tight over the past year, you may need to replenish your travel fund. Fortunately, it's easier these days to earn some extra money from a side hustle. We've rounded up a collection of courses that will teach you how to start a variety of side hustles that can help you earn some extra travel money fast. Check them out.

The Digital Art & Animation Designer Learning Bundle

The Digital Art & Animation Designer Learning Bundle
Image credit: Cristofer Jeschke/Unsplash

Digital animation is becoming a more popular way for brands to connect with customers. In this bundle, you'll learn how to leverage Adobe XD, Adobe After Effects, Vyond, and more tools to create awesome digital art and animation. Before you know it, you'll be getting booked to create animation professionally.

Get The Digital Art & Animation Designer Learning Bundle for $14.99 (reg. $1,200), a savings of 98%.

How To Create Your First NFT: The Beginner's Guide

How To Create Your First NFT: The Beginner's Guide
Image credit: Fakurian Design/Unsplash

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have taken the world by storm, becoming popular in the modern art and collectible industries. These unique tokens are a great way to verify ownership of art and have become popular collectible resources, thanks to organizations like NBA Top Shot. Become one of the few who knows how to make them.

Get How To Create Your First NFT: The Beginner's Guide for $19.99 (reg. $199), a savings of 89%.

The Essential 2021 Keyword & SEO Mastery Bundle

The Essential 2021 Keyword & SEO Mastery Bundle
Image credit: Myriam Jessier/Unsplash

SEO is a cost-effective way for businesses to increase their search traffic and lead acquisition. It's even more cost-effective when they can outsource for experts. In this bundle, you'll learn how to perform advanced keyword research and implement winning SEO strategies so you can launch a career as an SEO consultant.

Get The Essential 2021 Keyword & SEO Mastery Bundle for $19.99 (reg. $845), a savings of 97%.

The Create Your Own T-Shirt Side Business Bundle

The Create Your Own T-Shirt Side Business Bundle
Image credit: Cristofer Jeschke/Unsplash

Are you always coming up with great T-shirt ideas? Turn it into a side hustle! From ideation to printing to packaging, this bundle will teach you how to start and scale a T-shirt business.

Get The Create Your Own T-Shirt Side Business Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $1,393), a savings of 98%.

The 2021 Complete Shopify Dropshipping Bundle

The 2021 Complete Shopify Dropshipping Bundle
Image credit: Roberto Cortese/Unsplash

Shopify supports hundreds of thousands of independent ecommerce stores. And you don't have to actually make anything to sell on Shopify. Dropshipping is a smart way to earn some extra money, connecting suppliers with buyers by running the transaction flow through your own optimized store.

Get The 2021 Complete Shopify Dropshipping Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $1,400), a savings of 98%.

Introduction to UX/UI Design Bundle

Introduction to UX/UI Design Bundle
Image credit: UX Store/Unsplash

In a crowded digital marketplace, great design can be the difference between profit and failure. That's why companies are always looking for great designers. In this bundle, you'll learn web design and other crucial skills to become an in-demand freelance graphic designer.

Get the Introduction to UX/UI Design Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $500), a savings of 94%.

The Ultimate Business Consulting Prep Bundle

The Ultimate Business Consulting Prep Bundle
Image credit: Medienstürmer/Unsplash

If you've developed a wealth of business experience, you may be better off consulting rather than starting another business. As a consultant, you can set your own hours, pick your clients, and get paid the big bucks to help businesses solve problems.

Get The Ultimate Business Consulting Prep Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $2,000), a savings of 98%.

Excel University: Excel Automation Skills for Accounting & Finance Course Bundle

Excel University: Excel Automation Skills for Accounting & Finance Course Bundle
Image credit: Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

You may think you know Excel, but there is a highly extensive wealth of knowledge to be learned. This bundle taught by award-winning instructor and CPA Jeff Lenning introduces you to Excel's best accounting and finance tools. You'll learn how to use Power Query, Power Pivot, macros, automation with VBA, and more.

Get Excel University for $29.99 (reg. $636), a savings of 95%.

The Complete Wall Street & Cryptocurrency Trading Bundle

The Complete Wall Street & Cryptocurrency Trading Bundle
Image credit: Executium/Unsplash

The best way to earn some extra money might just be getting better at your regular investment routine. In this course, you'll learn the technical analysis skills trusted by professional investors so you can better predict the market and maximize your trading ROI. Yes, that includes both traditional and crypto markets.

Get The Complete Wall Street & Cryptocurrency Trading Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $990), a savings of 96%.

The Complete 2021 Self-Publish Your Book Bundle

The Complete 2021 Self-Publish Your Book Bundle
Image credit: Dan Counsell/Unsplash

Whether you've gained enough experience to be a thought leader in your field or you have an ingenious novel idea, earn some extra money by writing a book! This comprehensive bundle includes resources to help you write productively, craft a narrative, and introduces you to the tools you'll need to self-publish and gain readership.

Get The Complete 2021 Self-Publish Your Book Bundle for $39.99 (reg. $2,587), a savings of 98%.

Prices subject to change.

