Get These Amazon Accessories on Sale

August 18, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

SkyTote Battery Sleeve for Amazon Echo 2

Image credit: Ninety7

Amazon may be the greatest entrepreneurial story ever told. Today, the e-commerce giant is helping entrepreneurs all over the world be more productive and efficient. To help you be the best you can be, we've rounded up a collection of awesome Amazon products and accessories that can help your daily workflow. Check them out.

Expand your Amazon Echo 2's battery life with this handy portable battery sleeve. Unplug your Echo and take it anywhere within your WiFi's range to keep Alexa on-hand whenever you need her. The battery lasts up to eight hours on a single charge.

Get the SkyTote Battery Sleeve for Amazon Echo 2 for $23.95 (reg. $59), a savings of 60%.

Prices are subject to change.

Amazon Smart Plug

Image credit: Amazon

Turn your home smart with the Amazon Smart Plug! This clever device lets you get more out of your Alexa-enabled devices by allowing you to voice control lights, fans, coffee makers, and much more. Just plug ordinary devices into the smart plug, tell Alexa what to do, and your ordinary devices are suddenly smart.

Get the Amazon Smart Plug for $24.99.

Amazon Echo Dot 2nd Generation Speaker - Black (Refurbished)

Image credit: Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot 2 is a more compact version of Amazon's voice-controlled speaker that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, answer questions, set timers and alarms, and much more. The Echo Dot is the perfect hub for your smart home that doesn't take up too much space. Thanks to seven far-field microphones, it will hear you from across the room, even in noisy environments.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot 2nd Generation Speaker - Black (Refurbished) for $32.99 (reg. $39), a savings of 17%.

Amazon Echo Speaker 1st Generation - Black (Refurbished)

Image credit: Amazon

For the music lovers, the Amazon Echo Speaker offers all the power of Alexa while delivering immersive, 360º omni-directional audio. You can simultaneously play music across Echo devices to have music in multiple rooms or set it up so everyone can play their own music. It's the power of Alexa, optimized for audiophiles.

Get the Amazon Echo Speaker 1st Generation - Black (Refurbished) for $54.99 (reg. $99), a savings of 45%.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with Alexa

Image credit: Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is an elite combination of tablet display and Amazon Alexa voice-controlled smart home hub. With a vibrant 10.1" HD screen and improved speakers that deliver expansive stereo sound, Alexa can show you a recipe, display live TV, make video calls, and more. Plus, it's designed with multiple layers of privacy protection.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with Alexa for $84.99 (reg. $129), a savings of 34%.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet 2021 Edition

Image credit: Amazon

Meet the newest edition of the Amazon Fire Tablet. This high-powered tablet has an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage to help you stream movies, browse social media, work, and much more with ease. With a long-lasting 12-hour battery and an all-new split-screen feature, it's perfect for multitasking while traveling or commuting on public transit.

Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet 2021 Edition for $149.99