Working Is Easier with These Chromebooks and Laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo and more

August 28, 2021 4 min read

Acer 11.6" Chromebook Intel Celeron 1.5GHz, 16GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

Image credit: Acer

Spending a lot of time on the go? You need a device that can keep up with your business travel lifestyle. Between their lightweight construction, long battery lives, and smooth performance, Chromebooks are a great choice for mobile entrepreneurs. During our Summer Sale, you can find great deals on Chromebooks and, with this limited-time deal, you'll earn a $10 store credit within 14 days of your purchase if you spend at least $50 in-store, as long as your total exceeds $50 after any returns. The more you shop, the more you save.

This Acer Chromebook is much tougher than your average Chromebook thanks to reinforced corners, increased cover thickness, additional rib panels, and longer hinge brackets. It also utilizes a powerful Intel processor, boots up in just 7 seconds, and offers a 9-hour battery life.

Get the Acer 11.6" Chromebook Intel Celeron 1.5GHz, 16GB SSD for $116.99 (reg. $155), a savings of 24%.

Lenovo 11E 11.6” Thinkpad Chromebook 16GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

Image credit: Lenovo

The 2014 Thinkpad Chromebook runs on an Intel Celeron N2930 Processor for fast, efficient browsing that doesn't burn through your battery. It runs on Chrome OS, allowing you to easily integrate your Google account for seamless working across apps. Plus, it offers 16GB of SSD storage for your essential items.

Get the Lenovo 11E 11.6” Thinkpad Chromebook 16GB SSD for $116.99 (reg. $155), a savings of 24%.

HP 215 G1 11.6" Laptop AMD A6, 128GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

Image credit: HP

This 2013 HP model runs Windows 10 Professional and offers a 1.0GHz dual-core AMD A6 processor in a lightweight package. It's the perfect mobile laptop, equipped with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Get the HP 215 G1 11.6" Laptop AMD A6, 128GB SSD for $239.99 (reg. $278), a savings of 13%.

HP x360 33 G1 EE 11.6" ProBook Intel Pentium N4200, 128GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

Image credit: HP

Part laptop, part tablet, this clever notebook is powered by an Intel Pentium N4200 1.1GHz Processor. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, you'll have the power and space for efficient operation. Plus, it folds up neatly for taking calls, watching movies, and more.

Get the HP x360 33 G1 EE 11.6" ProBook Intel Pentium N4200, 128GB SSD for $245.99 (reg. $269), a savings of 8%.

HP x360-310 G2 11.6" ProBook Intel Pentium N3700, 128GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

Image credit: HP

The 2012 G2 offers many of the same features as the G1, but with a slightly more powerful 1.6GHz processor. If you need a little extra oomph, you can get it for the same price.

Get the HP x360-310 G2 11.6" ProBook Intel Pentium N3700, 128GB SSD for $245.99 (reg. $269), a savings of 8%.

HP EliteBook 725G3 12.5" AMD A10, 128GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

Image credit: HP

This 2016 HP model has a larger display, greater RAM, and a longer-lasting battery life than the G1. Not to mention, it also utilizes a powerful AMD A10-8700B processor that supports smooth, lag-free browsing, streaming, gaming, and, of course, working.

Get the HP EliteBook 725G3 12.5" AMD A10, 128GB SSD for $329.99 (reg. $398), a savings of 17%.

HP EliteDesk 800G2 Core i5-6400T, 256GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

Image credit: HP

Need something a little more powerful for a stationary office? This efficient desktop offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage running on an Intel Core i5-6400T processor. Plus, the HP BIOSphere provides maximum uptime while preventing attacks on your data while HP temperature controls keep your PC cool no matter how hard you push it.

Get the HP EliteDesk 800G2 Core i5-6400T, 256GB SSD for $269.99 (reg. $327), a savings of 17%.

Dell OptiPlex 5040 SFF Tower Intel Core i5, 240GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

Image credit: Dell

When you're finally at home, you need a powerful computer to push through all of your business demands. This space-saving desktop is powered by a 6th generation Intel® Core™ processor and the Windows 10 Pro operating system for peak performance. Plus, it offers 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Get the Dell OptiPlex 5040 SFF Tower Intel Core i5, 240GB SSD for $339.99 (reg. $412), a savings of 17%.

Dell OptiPlex 7050 SFF Tower Core i5, 256GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

Image credit: Dell

Upgrade your tower for just $20. The Dell OptiPlex 7050 offers double the RAM of the 5040 without a large uptick in price.

Get the Dell OptiPlex 7050 SFF Tower Core i5, 256GB SSD for $359.99 (reg. $435), a savings of 17%.

Dell OptiPlex 7050 Tower Core i7, 512GB SSD - Black (Refurbished)

Image credit: Dell

Finally, upgrade one step further to the Tower Core i7. This desktop offers 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and comes with Intel® vPro™ technology which allows for remote and advanced out of band management capabilities for increased productivity and lower risk.

Get the Dell OptiPlex 7050 Tower Core i7, 512GB SSD for $529.99 (reg. $642), a savings of 17%.