Key Takeaways Prepare your business for sale long before you plan to exit.

Build independence, structure and recurring revenue to maximize valuation and appeal.

Run your company as if you’ll sell it within two years.

Selling your company can be one of the most rewarding milestones of your career or one of the riskiest if you’re not prepared. Most founders don’t think about an exit until they’re exhausted or under pressure. But the best time to sell is while your business is healthy, growing and stable.

Even if you have no immediate plans to sell, the right time to prepare is now. Building a company that attracts buyers takes years of structure and foresight. Understanding your strengths and weaknesses is key because, like it or not, every entrepreneur exits someday through retirement, sale or succession.

The question isn’t if, but when.

In 1999, I founded FinanzasWeb, the first financial portal focused on the Mexican market, which I later sold to Patagon.com, where I went on to serve as CEO of Patagon Mexico. Everything I share in this article comes from lessons I wish I had known during my first stage as an entrepreneur.

Preparation determines whether that exit feels like success or regret. To ensure it’s the former, focus on these eight pillars that truly drive business value.

1. Think like an owner, not an operator

Many entrepreneurs focus on sales and short-term profit, but buyers care about enterprise value, your profits multiplied by the market multiple they’re willing to pay.

That multiple increases when your business is focused, efficient and hard to compete with. This is called monopoly control: dominating a niche and solving one problem better than anyone else. When you specialize, you gain pricing power, lower risk and higher valuation.

Your role as a CEO isn’t just to grow revenue; it’s to build a business that’s independent of you and attractive to others.

2. Build financial credibility

Your financial statements are your first impression. If they’re disorganized, mixed with personal expenses, or unaudited, buyers will hesitate or walk away.

To build trust:

Separate personal and business finances completely.

Get audited or reviewed statements.

Protect your margins and avoid unprofitable growth.

Base projections on facts, not optimism.

Strong, transparent financials communicate professionalism, discipline and maturity, all traits buyers pay for.

3. Secure your contracts and agreements

Customer, supplier and lease agreements are hidden assets that can either support or sabotage a deal. Before going to market, make sure your contracts:

Include “change of ownership” clauses for easy transfer.

Don’t require third-party approvals.

Are current and properly documented.

A single restrictive agreement can derail a transaction at the last minute. Well-structured contracts show foresight and reduce perceived risk, two essentials for maximizing valuation.

4. Create operational autonomy

If your company can’t run without you, it’s not a business, it’s a job. Buyers want a system that operates independently, not your daily involvement.

Delegate key responsibilities, document processes and automate wherever possible. Also, measure customer loyalty with tools like Net Promoter Score (NPS), which predicts retention and referrals.

Small structural improvements can make a company more scalable — and significantly more valuable. Ask yourself: could your business operate for 90 days without you? If not, that’s your next goal. Independence is what transforms a founder-driven business into a transferable asset.

5. Build strategic value

Not all valuations are equal. The most powerful is the strategic valuation, what your company is worth to the right buyer.

Focus on three key levers:

Independence: Avoid depending on one customer, supplier, or key employee.

Scalability: Ensure your business can handle five times more demand without breaking.

Recurring revenue: Turn one-off transactions into predictable income through subscriptions or contracts.

These factors make your company more attractive and valuable because they reduce risk and increase growth potential.

Every business also has what Carter calls a “Rembrandt in the attic”, a hidden asset like a niche market, unique technology or strong client base that becomes a goldmine for the right acquirer.

Think of YouTube: Google first passed on it for $15 million and later bought it for $1.65 billion. The difference wasn’t profit, it was strategic value.

6. Optimize cash flow

When a buyer acquires a business, they write two checks: one for the purchase and one to fund operations.

If your company consumes cash because of heavy inventory or long payment terms, the buyer will pay less for it.

Design your model to generate cash as you grow. Collect faster, rotate inventory efficiently and shorten billing cycles. Businesses that produce positive cash flow command higher valuations.

7. Simplify and focus

Many small and mid-sized companies try to sell “everything to everyone.” The most valuable companies do the opposite: they sell a few excellent products to many customers.

Simplicity brings efficiency. It makes your offer easier to understand, your team easier to train and your results easier to scale. Focus drives consistency, and consistency drives value.

8. Add recurring revenue

You don’t need to reinvent your entire model overnight. Start by identifying customers with ongoing needs and build a recurring offer around them: maintenance, memberships or retainer-style services.

Recurring revenue delivers three immediate benefits:

Predictable cash flow. Higher lifetime customer value. Lower operational stress.

Predictability makes your company more stable, scalable and valuable qualities every investor looks for.

The bottom line

Don’t wait for an offer to prepare. The most valuable companies are run as if they’ll be sold within two years, even when the owner has no plans to sell.

That mindset forces you to delegate, systematize and lead strategically.

Your business is the result of years of effort and growth. When the time comes to exit, you’ll want the best possible outcome. That only happens when you build with structure, intention and long-term vision.