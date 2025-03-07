Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | March 26: This Stealth Mode Strategy Can Turn Your Side Hustle into a Six-Figure Success Subscribe to Entrepreneur+ for just $1/week! Get access to all member benefits, including our next Subscriber-Only Event with Hilary Hoffman, Founder of SotoMethod.

On Wednesday, March 26th at 3 PM ET, the Founder of SotoMethod, Hilary Hoffman, joins us in our next Entrepreneur+ Subscriber-Only Event!

In this exclusive event, Hilary will reveal the strategies she used to skyrocket her business growth by 1000% in just eight months, and how you too can turn your side hustle into a thriving business.

Whether you're nurturing a budding side hustle or contemplating full-time entrepreneurship, you will walk away from this Entrepreneur+ event with the tools to confidently scale your business.

What You'll Learn:

  • Stealth Mode Mastery: Discover how to grow quietly while gathering crucial feedback

  • Pivot Power: Recognize the perfect moment to go all-in

  • Financial Roadmap: Set clear goals and track vital growth metrics

  • Low-Cost Marketing Tactics: Scale your business with minimal marketing investment

  • Pricing Prowess: Master the art of pricing and business model experimentation

What is a Subscriber-Only Event?

Subscriber-Only Events are exclusive interviews in which we feature a special guest to help create actionable content for Entrepreneur+ subscribers. We set up events with today's most prevalent CEOs, entrepreneurs and celebrities — so that we can provide a productive, exclusive experience for our most dedicated readers and entrepreneurs worldwide.

How to access as a subscriber:

There are two ways to make sure you don't miss out on this event. Follow this link for easy setup on your Entrepreneur+ homepage. Or, check your inbox for an email that contains the private link to the event. We will also notify your email as the event goes live to make sure you don't miss out.

Having issues signing up for the call? Email us at subscribe@entrepreneur.com.

About the Speaker:

After nearly a decade in finance, spending her time most notably at Goldman Sachs and Oaktree Capital Management, Hilary Hoffman launched her fitness platform The SOTO Method in 2021. The SOTO Method is a program she initially created for herself; strapped for time, she craved a more efficient burn. The workout needed to reflect her reality: she had only 35 minutes, and every single second needed to count. Through Hilary's extensive knowledge of isometrics, SOTO delivers approachability, efficiency and results. In class, you will be reminded to stay in the "can" mindset time and time again. This means physical strength starts with believing four words, "I can do this."

