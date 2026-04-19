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Key Takeaways Proptech has spent years building smarter tools, yet most homebuyers still experience real estate the same way they always have.

The real obstacle isn’t innovation, it’s distribution. Until new technologies reach consumers directly, many of the industry’s best ideas will remain invisible to the people they were meant to help.

Every few years, the real estate industry gets excited about a new wave of technology that’s supposed to change everything. Investors pour money into startups, founders talk about rebuilding the housing transaction from the ground up, and suddenly, proptech — or property technology — is everywhere again.

Then a few years pass, homebuyers still go through the same basic process they always have, and from the outside, it feels like nothing really changed.

They search listings on the same platforms. They work with agents. The deal moves through the same familiar channels from offer to closing. Meanwhile, a lot of the technology that was supposed to transform the experience seems to exist mostly in the background.

That disconnect raises a question the industry doesn’t always like to ask: If so many smart founders have spent the last decade building better tools for housing, why do so few consumers ever actually encounter them?

The answer usually isn’t the technology. It’s distribution.

Real estate innovation doesn’t spread the same way

In a lot of industries, new technology can reach consumers almost immediately. If someone builds a better banking app, people download it. If a travel company makes booking easier, users will switch the next time they plan a trip. The barrier between a new product and the consumer is relatively thin.

Real estate doesn’t work like that.

Buying or selling a home still moves through a fairly narrow set of pathways. Agents guide most transactions. Brokerages and legacy systems still shape how deals actually get done. Even when new technology comes around, it often sits behind those traditional structures instead of replacing them.

Because of that, a startup can build something genuinely innovative and useful, and still struggle to put it in front of the people it was meant to help.

Why so much proptech ended up serving the industry

This dynamic quietly shaped a lot of the first generation of proptech.

Instead of building entirely new consumer experiences, many companies focused on improving tools for the professionals already operating inside the system. Agent CRMs became more sophisticated. Marketing platforms got better. Data dashboards gave brokers and investors more insight into the market. None of this was useless, and in many cases, it made real estate businesses more efficient.

But it didn’t actually change how buyers and sellers interact with the market; it really just made the existing model run a little smoother.

For founders, that direction also made practical sense. Selling to industry professionals meant clearer distribution and predictable revenue. Building directly for consumers meant solving a much harder problem first: How do you reach them at all?

The discovery problem

Even companies that try to build consumer-first real estate technology tend to run into the same wall.

Most buyers still begin their search through the same handful of listing platforms. Once they start getting serious about a purchase, they’re usually guided back into the traditional transaction process. From there, the experience is shaped by the people and systems already embedded in the industry.

That structure makes it surprisingly difficult for entirely new models to gain traction.

It doesn’t mean change is impossible, but it does mean innovation has to find ways to reach buyers and sellers directly rather than relying on the existing channels.

Some newer platforms are experimenting with that idea. Instead of building another tool for agents or brokers, they’re trying to give consumers clearer access to the transaction itself. Ownli is one example. The platform uses a “no-commission” model that allows people to understand the costs upfront and interact directly with all the tools needed to manage a sale.

Models like this don’t just introduce new technology; they attempt to change how consumers encounter real estate services in the first place, which is where distribution starts to shift.

Whether these new proptech models ultimately scale is still an open question. Real estate has a long history of absorbing new tools without fundamentally changing how transactions work, but experiments like this point to a different direction for the industry, one where innovation isn’t just about better dashboards for professionals but about giving consumers more direct access to the transaction itself.

Distribution determines what gets built

When people talk about innovation in real estate, the conversation usually focuses on technology like new algorithms, AI tools or data models. Those things definitely matter, but they won’t change an industry on their own.

What matters just as much is how new ideas reach the people who need them. In housing, that process is complicated by regulation, by the size of the transactions involved, and by the number of stakeholders who participate in every deal.

All of that slows down change.

At the same time, it also explains why certain breakthroughs have such a big impact when they do happen. Zillow’s early growth wasn’t just about better technology. It was about making information that had been locked inside the industry suddenly visible to the public.

The next meaningful shift in proptech may look similar. Instead of focusing only on better tools for professionals, more founders are starting to think about how new models reach consumers in the first place. Because until that happens, a lot of good housing technology will keep existing just outside the buyer’s line of sight.